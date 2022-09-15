NFL Week 2 predictions 2022: BBV staff split on Giants-Panthers winner

Can the New York Giants go 2-0 for the first time since 2016? Let’s see what your Big Blue View staff thinks as we make our ‘Moneyline’ picks for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Michael Parra

“This matchup is a true pick ‘em as each team has a way to maximize on the opponent’s weakness. Christian McCaffrey is the best pass-catching back in the NFL going against a Giants defense that had trouble against that in week one. Saquon Barkley is coming off a monster game one against a Panthers defense that continues to struggle to stop the run. The difference will be in the coach’s decisions and whichever quarterback takes care of the football. The Giants come away with a narrow victory.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“New York’s 13-point comeback victory against the Titans was impressive, but let’s not forget that Carolina was a missed 58-yard field goal away from pulling off a 13-point comeback of their own. These offenses are comparable on paper—Mayfield and McCaffrey vs. Jones and Barkley feels like a wash—and the game should be a close one. 2-0 still feels like wishful thinking for the Giants, though.”

Pick: Panthers

Chris Pflum

“This game really could go either way, and these two teams are a pair of fluky plays away from having the same or opposite records. I erred on the Panthers side because the Giants might be without Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, and Aaron Robinson.“

Pick: Panthers

Tony DelGenio

“This is a pretty even matchup. Two teams with dominant running backs, good but not great receivers, aggressive defenses, and growing pains on the offensive line. CAR has the better QB. NYG have the better coaching staff. Gano hits a 63-yard FG to win it for the Giants to atone for what he did to the Giants in 2018.“

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“After an exciting season-opening upset of Tennessee, I will bite and say the Giants will start 2-0 for the first time since 2016. In truth, this is a toss-up game between two very similar teams.”

Pick: Giants