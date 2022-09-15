Chargers at Chiefs: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in a divisional matchup between two AFC powerhouses.

After the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs and Chargers are the two betting favorites to win the AFC. When they last met in Week 15 of the 2021 season, the Chiefs pulled off a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory to hand the Chargers a loss that eventually kept them out of the postseason.

Kansas City looked as good as ever in its season opener last Sunday, a 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, and Travis Kelce had 121 receiving yards. Mahomes is 5-2 against the Chargers in his career.

The Chargers are coming off a 24-19 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders. If Los Angeles can beat the Chiefs, they will begin their season with two victories within the AFC West and perhaps emerge as the early favorites to win the division.

Use this as your open thread to discuss the first game of Week 2.

How to watch

What: Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

When: Thursday, Sept. 15

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Chargers), 83 (Chiefs), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Chargers), 225 (Chiefs), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Chiefs -4.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: John Hussey

