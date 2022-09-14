Will Giants continue to rotate Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu at left guard?

The New York Giants rotated players at left guard in Week 1, Ben Bredeson started and played 32 snaps. Third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu subbed in, playing 28 snaps.

Head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal on Wednesday about whether that rotation would continue on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“We’ll see. We’ll rotate them here in practice and then by Friday evening we’ll make a decision,” he said. “Ezeudu is a young player that we’re developing and Bredeson has done a good job throughout camp of playing every position that we asked him to.

“So, they both earned it. They earned it with their preparation, they earned it with their practice habits. And they both deserve to play. We’ll see how it goes this week. Could be the same, could be different.”

Ezeudu is a rookie third-round pick out of North Carolina. He played both guard and tackle during the spring and summer, but missed time after the first preseason game with an injury. Ezeudu earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 38.3 vs. the Titans.

Bredeson is a third-year player drafted in Round 4 by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He spent the spring and summer working at center and guard, but also missed time with elbow injury. Bredeson played in eight games with one start for the Giants a season ago.

Shane Lemieux, who was expected to be the team’s starter at left guard, is on short-term IR with a foot injury. Lemieux is not eligible to return until Week 5.

Would Daboll like to see one player grab that job and keep it?

“Usually that’ll happen sometime during the year, but I think, again, I’ll just say it again, they’ve earned the right to do it (play),” Daboll said. “They’ve earned the right to play with their performance on the practice field, with their consistency with how they handle things. They both, we feel, give us a chance to win. We think that was the best thing to do for that game. Now, does that change in Week 2 or Week 3 or Week 4? Certainly it could ... those guys know they both deserved that game for that opportunity.”