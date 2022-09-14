Giants’ injury report: CB Aaron Robinson out following appendix surgery

Starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed on Wednesday and will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday morning.

Daboll also said that wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday.

Edge defenders Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be limited, along with starting center Jon Feliciano and backup safety Jason Pinnock.

Rookie safety Dane Belton, who has been out since suffering a broken collarbone early in training camp, will be a full participant. Daboll said he expects Belton to make his NFL debut this Sunday.

Who replaces Robinson as the starting outside cornerback opposite Adoree’ Jackson?

Daboll basically listed every available cornerback — rookie Cor’Dale Flott, veteran Fabian Moreau (currently on the practice squad), McCloud if he is healthy, Justin Layne and rookie Zyon Gilbert (practice squad) as possibilities.

Daboll said the Giants will go through practice this week and make a final determination on Friday evening.

