Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of The Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkely has been named the NFC Offensive Player of The Week.

Barkley’ contract season started off with a bang, as his dominant performance against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 164 yards (9.1 per carry), a touchdown, and a two-point conversion. He was also targeted 7 times as a receiver, catching 6 passes for for 30 yards (5.0 per catch), for a total of 194 yards on the day.

Barkley was the driving force behind the Giants’ offense and, all told, accounted for 49 percent of the Giants 394 total yards. It’s unlikely that the Giants would have been able to secure their upset, come-from-behind win without a career game from the 2018 second overall pick.

This is the third time Barkley has been named an NFC Offensive Player of The Week, having previously been awarded the honors in Week 11 of 2018 and Week 16 of 2019.