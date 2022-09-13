Giants vs. Panthers, Week 2: Everything you need to know

The 1-0 New York Giants look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 on Sunday when they host the 0-1 Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Giants opened the week as 2.5-point favorites after upsetting the Tennessee Titans, 21-20, in Week 1.

The game will mark the home debut of first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants defeated the Panthers, 25-3, last season. That game was also at MetLife Stadium.

Here is how the teams match up statistically after Week 1:

The Giants played Week 1 without edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf). Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury against the Titans. Availability for all three against Carolina is unknown at this writing.

Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo (2016-17) is currently Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Giants GM Joe Schoen was a ticket intern for Carolina in 2000 and then a scout from 2001-2007.

