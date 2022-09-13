NFL power rankings 2022: Giants climb to No. 21

Week 1 is officially in the books! After a thrilling upset victory over the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants have climbed up the 2022 NFL power rankings for Week 2.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings and the average ranking for your New York Giants has risen to No. 21. The Giants will look to build off this momentum heading into their Week 2 matchup for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL.com (21)

With one bold decision, coach Brian Daboll won over the hearts and minds of millions of Giants fans in the tri-state area. Instead of playing for overtime against the favored Titans, Daboll put the ball in the hands of Saquon Barkley , who took in the 2-point conversion with 1:06 to play to in a thrilling 21-20 win in Nashville. That level of bravery all but guaranteed the Football Gods would be with the Giants when Randy Bullock’s subsequent field-goal attempt hooked wide left as time ran out. What a way to start a season, and Barkley’s performance is a reason for legitimate hope at the Meadowlands. The injury-plagued former No. 2 overall pick looked all the way back, piling up 194 total yards in a dominant performance that recalled his amazing rookie year. We have a very early Comeback Player of the Year favorite.

USA Today (20)

Off to a 1-0 start, New York stands to benefit significantly from Dallas’ troubles ... as well as RB Saquon Barkley’s reemergence.

Sporting News (20)

The Giants got a healthy Saquon Barkley to show off his explosive self and help settle Daniel Jones when it counted the most in Nashville. The new-look defense also came through despite missing two key young pieces. It was a promising first game for Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka.

ESPN (24)

Preseason ranking: 28 Rookie who stood out: OT Evan Neal Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t play. Wan’Dale Robinson left early with a right knee injury. But you didn’t hear much about the No. 7 overall pick in Nashville. That’s a good thing for an offensive lineman. Neal wasn’t dominant by any stretch of the imagination. But he wasn’t a complete liability, which by rookie offensive line standards is considered a success. In fact, Neal did some really good things in the run game. It helped the Giants dominate the second half on the ground and helped Neal leave a positive first impression.

The Athletic (14)

The Giants stole a game they had no business winning, which is not meant as an indictment. Down 13-0 at halftime and with a putrid recent history in season openers, the Giants could have closed up shop for the day. They could have folded after Daniel Jones’ ugly red zone interception in the fourth quarter. Instead, Brian Daboll told his offense before the winning drive that he planned to go for two to take a 21-20 lead if they scored. A resurgent Saquon Barkley (194 yards from scrimmage, his most since 2019) muscled his way around the two Titans defenders who appeared to read the play, Randy Bullock missed a potential winning field goal, and the Giants went 1-0 for the first time since 2016. Daboll seemed to understand the hard and soft reasons to go for two in that situation. One, as the underdogs, the coin flip of converting to win gave them better odds than playing things out in overtime. Two, for a team trying to establish a new identity, there’s value in showing belief. “He told us he wasn’t going to coach scared,” Sterling Shepard said . Armed with the league’s easiest schedule, the Giants could hang around as a wild-card contender in a weak conference.

Pro Football Talk (25)

A healthy and motivated Saquon Barkley makes up for a lot of deficiencies on the roster.

CBS Sports (23)

They went on the road and beat a good Titans team. They did it after falling behind early, which is a good sign for this young group. Saquon Barkley was sensational.

Yahoo! Sports (24)

Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps on offense. It wasn’t injury related, and his playing time didn’t change after rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson went out with an injury. Toney had just two touches, and both were rushes (one was a designed pass that he tucked and ran with when nobody was open). He had 19 yards on one of them and looked explosive. Giants coach Brian Daboll had a non-answer about personnel groupings when asked about Toney, but it’s clear the 2021 first-round pick is still in the doghouse.

NBC Sports Chicago (20)