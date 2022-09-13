Giants news, 9/13: Thomas, Ximines earn top PFF grades

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was the Giants’ highest-rated offensive player with a 79.9 overall grade. Thomas gave up just one pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps. He was the Giants’ best pass blocker (82.3) and run blocker (75.4).

On the defense, Oshane Ximines —buried on the bench the second half of last season by the previous coaching staff—was outstanding on Sunday. He ended up as the Giants’ highest-grader player, per PFF, with an 86.0. In 43 snaps, he had six tackles, a pair of quarterback hits, and batted down a pass.

Head coach Brian Daboll on the X-man

Daboll On Ximines: "Sometimes you just need a fresh start." Ximines has taken advantage of his. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 12, 2022

BBV's Ed Valentine gave kudos to the expected members of the Giants organization—head coach Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Richie James and the the teams defense.

But the Giant's kick coverage is a concern coming out of Week 1. The Giants gave up a 46-yard punt return that set up the Titans’ first touchdown. They gave up a 52-yard kickoff return that was nullified by a Tennessee holding penalty.

The Giants struggled to cover kicks during the preseason. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey downplayed that issue because of the personnel being used and the schemes not being employed. Well, the struggle has carried into the regular season. McGaughey needs to get it fixed.

Peter King talked to head coach Brian Daboll about the end of the game.

King wrote, “You can try to make two yards with a back who’s gained 194 yards on the day already, or you can cast your fate to the wind of the overtime coin toss. Two yards”

“The play Kafka called is one we’ve worked on since the spring, and there’s a lot of different ways to do it, but Mike called a good version of it,” Daboll said. “Me going for two, I think that was aggressive, not reckless.”

CBSSports.com’s John Breech had as his winner Giants head coach Brian Daboll. If the NFL handed out the Coach of the Year award after just one week, it would probably go to Brian Daboll. In his first game as Giants coach, Daboll took a huge gamble by going for two following a New York TD with under 70 seconds left to play and he looked like a genius after Saquon Barkley was able to punch the ball in for the game-winning points.

After nearly getting choked up in his postgame news conference, Daboll finally let his emotions out while making his way back inside the Giants' locker room. He shared the poignant memory from a trip here last October, when he was with the Buffalo Bills, and how he heard the news on the flight that his ill grandfather had died.

Daboll's mother was 19 when he was born, and he has been open about never knowing his father. He has no siblings, and his grandparents were the patriarch and matriarch of the family - they were married for 68 years before passing away three weeks apart last year, and the heartbreak has not left their grandson. Neither has their spirit.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky breaks down how the Giants stacked plays that made the winning touchdown possible (and include @bigblueview next time)

While Dan Orlovsky gave you the end sequence, BBV's Nick Falato went deeper into the film and pulled out five key plays in the game, including the two long runs of Saquon Barkley, the Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard and the good and the bad of the Giants defense on Sunday.

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll did not offer much of an injury update on rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who left Sunday’s victory over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury after playing only nine snaps.

Daboll said that Robinson has “a knee” and is “day-to-day.” What we are learning about Daboll, a first-year head coach, is that when it comes to injuries pretty much anyone not on the injured reserve list is day-to-day.

He was back.

“When you are coming from rehab and everyone (is) telling you, ‘That first year it was tough, but the second year is even better,’ you just put it your mind like, ‘No, I’m not listening to all that,’” Barkley said. “Especially when you see a guy like Adrian Peterson come back and blow it up after his ACL year. So you’re just in your mindset, ‘I don’t care. I want to be different. I’m going to be different. That’s not going to affect me,’ but I’m human. At the end of the day, I learned a lot from the previous year. It wasn’t really just a mindset change. It’s going out there and just believing in myself, trusting myself, and letting my God-given ability show.”

SAQUON'S BACK ‼️



18 CAR

6 REC

194 TOT YDS

1 TD

Game winning 2-pt conversion pic.twitter.com/aC7hVgXoUg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022

It was even more surprising that Kadarius Toney played only seven snaps and was not thrown at even one time. Toney had two rushing attempts for 23 yards. One one play, he looked to throw the ball but decided not to and instead pulled the ball in and ran.

“We had personnel groups for all our receivers,” coach Brian Daboll said. “We’ll do that every game. Maybe it’s more, maybe it’s less. [Toney] is in plenty of ’em. Obviously we didn’t get to some of ’em. I thought the plays he was in on he did a good job.”

This week’s opponent

The Panthers are a flawed team, as is most of the NFL. They have a really good secondary. They have explosive pieces in their linebacking corp. But their run defense is going to be suspect, a carry over from last season. On offense, Christian McCaffrey is very good. Robbie Anderson has clearly rebounded from a miserable 2021 season. Ian Thomas very much justified his contract on Sunday. But this isn’t a complete team. And luckily, they don’t have to be.

On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns that quarterback Jacoby Brissett should have been flagged for intentional grounding given the manner in which he executed the clock-stopping spike that set up the game-winning 58-yard field goal.

Brissett immediately began a continuous throwing motion to spike the ball. He spiked it quickly. Also, while not moving his left foot, he took a big step backward with his right foot. It made the play look odd and unconventional. But it complied with the rule. There was no delay in the passing action for strategic purposes. There was no delay at all.

Around the league

Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022.

“One of those things. Just a crazy circumstance on the astroturf — got pushed off and just landed the wrong way in the turf and the turf doesn’t usually give as much as grass,” Harbaugh said about the game played at MetLife on Sunday. “So, that’s what happened.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and will miss some time. Pelissero added that there is optimism that it's not a major injury. Godwin is coming off a torn ACL suffered late last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' worst fears may not be realized with star pass rusher T.J. Watt. He went down with a pec injury in the second half and it was reported that Watt was believed to have suffered a torn pec.

A day removed from the game, however, there is a more optimistic tone surrounding the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that there is optimism in Pittsburgh on Monday that Watt did not experience a full pec tear and will be able to return after sitting out for a month or so.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he is expected to have surgery Monday on his right thumb after he was injured in the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and the injury will likely land him on injured reserve, according to multiple sources.

Prescott was injured in the fourth quarter when he hit the hand of outside linebacker Shaq Barrett while throwing a pass. Prescott will meet with the Cowboys' hand specialist Monday but, according to multiple sources, he will have a pin and plate inserted into the area to stabilize the joint.

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and it appears he won’t be back on the field this season. According to multiple reports, Barnett tore his ACL during the 38-35 win over the Lions. Barnett was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. He played 12 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps without recording any tackles before he went down.

