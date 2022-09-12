Wan’Dale Robinson injury update: Giants’ WR ‘day-to-day’ with ‘a knee’

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll did not offer much of an injury update on rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who left Sunday’s victory over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury after playing only nine snaps.

Daboll said that Robinson has “a knee” and is “day-to-day.”

What we are learning about Daboll, a first-year head coach, is that when it comes to injuries pretty much anyone not on the injured reserve list is day-to-day. That could mean anything. It could mean Robinson will be available to practice on Wednesday when the Giants begin to practice for the Carolina Panthers. It could mean the second-round pick will miss a few weeks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, for example, has been day-to-day since suffering a sprained MCL in the first preseason game. Azeez Ojulari has been day to day nearly as long. Neither played Sunday against the Titans.

Robinson, playing in front of dozens of family members and friends in Nashville, had one catch for 5 yards before leaving the game.