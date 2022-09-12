Giants-Titans PFF grades: Who is up, and who is down?

The only number that really matters for the New York Giants right now is 1. As in 1-0. For the first time since 2016. Tied for first place in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

You know, though, that here at Big Blue View we can’t leave well enough alone. We have to dive deeper. Part of that is turning to Pro Football Focus for their weekly game grades. So, let’s see how PFF graded Giants’ players for their work in Sunday’s 21-20 upset victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Offense

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was the Giants’ highest-rated offensive player with a 79.9 overall grade. Just a guess, but you might want to get used to that. Thomas improved dramatically in 2021, and his work all summer indicates a player on the rise. Thomas gave up just one pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps. He was the Giants’ best pass blocker (82.3) and run blocker (75.4).

The rest of the Giants’ offensive line was not so fortunate. The bottom four grades were given to offensive linemen:

Joshua Ezeudu (50.3)

Jon Feliciano (49.4)

Evan Neal (40.1)

Ben Bredeson (38.0)

Ezeudu (28 snaps) and Bredeson (32 snaps) split time at left guard. Neither appeared to clearly establish himself as the player who should get the full-time gig.

Ezeudu, the rookie third-round pick, had a horrid 0.0 pass blocking grade. He allowed a sack and a hurry in 11 pass-blocking snaps. Ezeudu, though, scored a good 65.6 grade while run blocking.

Bredeson had a 38.0 score in pass blocking and 51.2 while run blocking. He allowed two hurries in 20 pass blocking snaps.

Rookie right tackle Evan Neal struggled in run blocking, with a terrible 29.8 score in 30 run blocking snaps. In 31 pass blocking snaps, he allowed only two pressures and had a 56.2 grade.

Defense

How good do you think Oshane Ximines feels today. Buried on the bench the second half of last season by the previous coaching staff, Ximines was outstanding on Sunday. He ended up as the Giants’ highest-grader player, per PFF, with an 86.0. In 43 snaps, he had six tackles, a pair of quarterback hits, and batted down a pass.

I do have a question. How did Ximines not get an individual ‘Kudos’ from Big Blue View? Who made that decision?

The flip side of the equation is that inside linebackers Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro, both victimized by running back Dontrell Hilliard for touchdown receptions, were easily the team’s lowest-graded players.

Crowder checked in at 29.0, and Calitro 28.9. Micah McFadden is going to have to play more if that continues.