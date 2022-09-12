Broncos at Seahawks: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

After an action-packed Sunday for Week 1 that saw your New York Giants upset the Tennessee Titans, we still have one more night of football before we turn our attention to Week 2.

Tonight’s matchup has a pretty major storyline as Russell Wilson will play his first regular season game as a member of the Denver Broncos against a team he spent the last 1- seasons with in Seattle. The Denver Broncos have big aspirations after finishing last season at 7-10, sending five draft picks and players including Drew Lock over to Seattle for Wilson to challenge in a stacked AFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks are hitting the reset and starting a rebuild. After finishing 7-10 last season. The Seahawks have moved on from team leaders on both sides of the ball, with Wilson in Denver and Bobby Wagner with the Los Angeles Rams. Still, All eyes will be on this Wilson homecoming

Use this as your open thread to discuss the first regular-season game of 2022.

How to watch

What: Denver Broncos (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

When: Monday, Sept. 12

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Radio: National: 97.3 ESPN, Sirius: 81 (Broncos), 85 (Seahawks), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Broncos), 225 (Seahawks), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Broncos -6.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Crete Blakeman

