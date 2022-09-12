Giants-Panthers odds: New York is a 2.5-point favorite

The New York Giants won their season opener on Sunday, and now they are favored to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, according to SB Nation partner Draft Kings.

The Giants are -125 money line favorites. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

By upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20 on Sunday in a thrilling comeback, the Giants snapped a streak of five consecutive Week 1 losses. Saquon Barkley led the offense with 164 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Giants were without young pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari on Sunday. It is still unknown whether they will suit up against the Panthers.

Carolina lost its season opener after the Cleveland Browns kicked a game-winning 58-yard field goal with :08 on the clock.

The Panthers still flashed some potential on offense. Baker Mayfield lead his team back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.