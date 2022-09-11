Giants injury news: Rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson out with knee injury

After getting his first reception of his NFL career, New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s day was done.

The Giants in the second quarter ruled Robinson out for the rest of the game with a knee injury, after seemingly motioned to the sideline after catching a ball on the second drive the Giants had in the first quarter. The pass went for 5 yards and gave the Giants a first down.

Wan’Dale Robinson gets his 1st career catch on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/HNCMV3UvXW — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 11, 2022

Robinson, the second-round pick of the Giants this year, was expected to have a major role in coach Brian Daboll’s offense. Robinson was one of six receivers dressed for the game as wide receiver Darius Slayton was inactive.

The Giants wideouts that dressed included Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Kadarius Toney and Richie James, who seemed to take the place of Robinson in the offense.

