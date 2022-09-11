Titans 13, Giants 0: Second-half live updates

The New York Giants trail the Tennessee Titans, 13-0, at half time.

The Giants got off to about the worst start they could, going three-and-out on their opening drive and giving up a way-too-easy touchdown to the Titans. The defense tightened up over the rest of the first half, giving up forcing a three-and-out of their own and just allowing field goals on the Titans’ next three drives.

Saquon Barkley did get going in the first half with 42 yards on six carries ( 7.0 per carry). Unfortunately, the Giants’ offense as a whole struggled to get traction against Tennessee’s defense. Daniel Jones was sacked four times in the first half, including a strip sack by Jeffery Simmons. The interior of the Giants’ offensive line struggled mightily against the Titans’ defensive front, and we also saw some pressure leak into the backfield around the edges as well.

The Giants also suffered a loss on offense, as rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. We’ll have more information regarding that injury as we get it.

Use this as your open thread as the Titans get the ball to start the second half.