Giants-Titans inactives: Kayvon Thibodeaux won’t play

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the team’s No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, headlines the New York Giants’ list of inactives for Sunday’s season-opening game against the Tennessee Titans.

Thibodeaux, an edge defender, has been sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL on a cut block by tight end Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals in the first preseason game.

Azeez Ojulari, also an edge defender and the Giants’ 2021 leader in sacks with 8.0, will also miss the game. He is inactive due to a calf injury.

Neither Thibodeaux nor Ojulari did much in practice during the week.

Rookie Dane Belton is the third player on the inactive list due to injury. Belton suffered a broken collarbone early in training camp.

Healthy scratches are:

WR Darius Slayton

RB Antonio Williams

CB Justin Layne

OL Tyre Phillips

The Giants have elevated edge defender Quincy Roche and safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad to add depth for Sunday’s game.

Titans’ inactives:

DB Lonnie Johnson

DT Jamarco Jones

DT Naquon Jones

RB Julius Chestnut

OLB Derrek Tuszka