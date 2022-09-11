Giants lose Max Garcia to Cardinals, elevate Quincy Roche and Tony Jefferson

The New York Giants are elevating edge defender Quincy Roche and safety Tony Jefferson to their game day roster for Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Giants have also lost veteran offensive lineman Max Garcia from their practice squad, as he has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster.

The elevations of Roche and Jefferson both make sense.

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are unlikely to play Sunday, both listed as doubtful on the final injury report. Roche did not make the Giants’ 53-man roster, but returned to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He had a productive year for the Giants last season after being awarded to them off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 13 games, he had 2.5 quarterback sacks, five quarterback hits and 38 tackles (23 solo). He will provide depth along with Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox.

Jefferson is a 10-year veteran who spent nearly four seasons playing for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Rookie Dane Belton (clavicle) is questionable, and has not fully practiced since early in training camp. Jason Pinnock is a recent waiver claim who is unlikely to be fully acclimated to the defense at this point.

Thus, the veteran Jefferson could be the Giants’ third safety on Sunday.

Garcia, in his eighth NFL season, spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals. He played both guard and center for Arizona last season, starting 11 games.

The Giants also lost offensive lineman Wyatt Davis off the practice squad this week. He was signed to the active roster of the New Orleans Saints.