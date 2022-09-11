Giants-Titans: 4 bold predictions, including good days for Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones

It is almost time! The 2022 NFL season for your New York Giants kicks off Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans. Here are five bold predictions for the game.

Saquon over Derrick

Saquon Barkley is not likely to outrush Titans’ star Derrick Henry. I think, though, that it is entirely possible that Barkley ends up with more total yards. Tennessee barely uses Henry, who has never had more than 19 receptions in a season, in the passing game. Getting the ball to Barkley in space — via the pass — figures to be a major emphasis for Mike Kafka on Sunday.

We know, of course, that Barkley has been vocally challenging his critics all summer. This is his first on-field chance to shut them up, and I won’t be surprised if he has a big day.

Shep’s the man

I don’t, honestly, know what to expect from any of the Giants’ wide receivers. There are reasons to wonder what Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard will give the Giants Sunday afternoon.

A bold prediction? Shepard, in his first action since tearing his Achilles tendon last December, leads Giants receivers in receptions.

Jones over 244.5 passing yards

Our partners at DraftKings offer all kinds of player props. These weren’t posted yet when I did this week’s DraftKings Giants-Titans Single Game Parlay, shown below.

There are a number Daniel Jones’ passing yards props. If I was a betting man, the one that would interest me would be Jones over/under 244.5 passing yards. Jones has not reached that number since passing for 402 yards Week 4 last season against the New Orleans Saints.

I think he reaches it Sunday.

Sexy Dexy rules

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are unlikely to play. I don’t think Jihad Ward or Oshane Ximines, their likely replacements, will have big days rushing the passer.

I watched Dexter Lawrence dominate day after day during training camp, and I think he could be headed toward his best NFL season. That starts Sunday, when Lawrence leads the Giants in sacks.