Giants vs. Titans live updates: First-half open thread

The New York Giants will be aiming for their first season-opening victory since 2016 when they face the Tennessee Titans Sunday (4:24 p.m. ET/FOX) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Giants are underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) won’t play for the Giants.
Use this for your open thread. Also, see our Giants-Titans StoryStream for all of our coverage.
Inactives
Giants
Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux
Edge Azeez Ojulari
S Dane Belton
WR Darius Slayton
RB Antonio Williams
CB Justin Layne
OL Tyre Phillips
Titans
DB Lonnie Johnson
DT Jamarco Jones
DT Naquon Jones
RB Julius Chestnut
OLB Derrek Tuszka
How to watch
What: New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
When: Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN.
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: Sirius XM158 or 385 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; Fox Sports app; fuboTV