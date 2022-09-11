Giants vs. Titans live updates: First-half open thread

The New York Giants will be aiming for their first season-opening victory since 2016 when they face the Tennessee Titans Sunday (4:24 p.m. ET/FOX) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Giants are underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) won’t play for the Giants.

Use this for your open thread. Also, see our Giants-Titans StoryStream for all of our coverage.

Inactives

Giants

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Edge Azeez Ojulari

S Dane Belton

WR Darius Slayton

RB Antonio Williams

CB Justin Layne

OL Tyre Phillips

Titans

DB Lonnie Johnson

DT Jamarco Jones

DT Naquon Jones

RB Julius Chestnut

OLB Derrek Tuszka

How to watch

What: New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN.

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Radio: Sirius XM158 or 385 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; Fox Sports app; fuboTV