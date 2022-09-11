How to watch Giants vs. Titans in Week 1

Can the New York Giants get the Brian Daboll era off to a good start on Sunday? Oddsmakers don’t think so, with the Giants being underdogs on the road against the Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Giants have lost five consecutive season-opening games. Their last Week 1 victory was a 20-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 — when Ben McAdoo was head coach.

Your Big Blue View contributors don’t seem to think the Giants will emerge victorious, with six of seven participants taking Tennessee to win.

Below, everything you need to watch, listen, stream and wager on Sunday’s Giants-Titans action.

How to watch

What: New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN.

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Radio: Sirius XM158 or 385 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; Fox Sports app; fuboTV

Odds: Giants +5.5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook;

Referee: Jerome Boger

Weather forecast: 79 degrees. Humid and overcast

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — @ Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Sept. 11 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: FOX)

Week 2 — vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 3 — vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN-ABC-ESPN2)

Week 4 — vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 5 — @ Green Bay Packers (London | Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. |TV:NFL Network)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 8 — @ Seattle Seahawks ((Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs. Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 11 — vs. Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs.Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)