Giants news, 9/10: Saquon Barkley talks expectations, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley on expectations

What is realistic for Barkley this season? He really did not set any numeric goals when asked that question on Friday.

“I feel like whatever God presents for me that day. Every game is a different opportunity, a different challenge. There are some games where it’s meant for you to go off and there are some games where it’s not. For me, my focus is whatever I can do to help the team win. That’s what is realistic for me,” Barkley said. “Go out there and on the plays that need to be made for me, make those plays and wherever it is like I said – blocking, catching, running in between the tackles or outside the tackles, leadership on the sideline. Whatever I can do. Those are the things that I can focus on. Those are the things that are within my control, that’s what’s realistic for me.”

Who starts at left guard?

Coach Brian Daboll narrowed that down on Friday to third-year player Ben Bredeson or rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu, both of whom missed considerable time with injuries during the summer.

“I think both those guys have done a good job all week,” Daboll said before Friday’s practice. “So, we’ll practice today. We’ll reconvene tomorrow morning with the coaching staff and watch practice today and then decide which way to go with it.”

Daboll said he isn’t concerned with Ezeudu’s lack of experience and the time he missed in the summer.

“We don’t talk about it like that,” he said. “These guys have gone out here the last couple of days – three days – to make sure they know what to do. Obviously, he didn’t play a lot in the preseason, but a lot of guys didn’t play. I know he’s a rookie, but he did a good job for us up until the point where he kind of got dinged. But he’s practiced well these last few days.”

More headlines

Daboll sat with Michael Eisen of the team’s official website for the first of his weekly 1-on-1 interviews. Here is what Daboll said about being ready for the first game of the season:

“You’d like to think you’re as prepared as possible and that you’ve conditioned them the right way, that you’ve worked on your systems enough throughout training camp. But the opening week, really the early part of the season, is you’re getting a feel for your team. You might think they do something well in practice, and then it turns out in a game you’ve got to adjust it. I’d say there’s a lot of adjustments going on in the first few weeks of the season, regardless of where I’ve been.”

Grading the rookie class.

Asked an AFC GM to identify a young OL with bona fide star potential. His answer? #Giants’ third-year man Andrew Thomas: “He’s matured a lot and become a more consistent player. He’s a pretty rare athlete; tons of power, good feet, heavy-handed guy. Really like him.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 8, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube