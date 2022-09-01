Giants roster moves: WR Kalil Pimpleton signed to practice squad

The New York Giants are signing rookie wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton to their practice squad, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The 5’9, 172-pound undrafted receiver out of Central Michigan was an explosive receiver in college, catching 62 passes for 960 yards and four touchdowns (to which he added two rushing touchdowns). He was also a major threat with the ball in his hands as a punt returner, with 16 returns for 304 yards (19.0 per return), and two touchdowns in 2021.

Pimpleton was one of the breakout personalities from the latest season of Hard Knocks, featuring the Detroit Lions.

Check out Muskegon’s Kalil Pimpleton with the juggling effort on Hard Knocks tonight. So epic. pic.twitter.com/0Wo63YZTpL — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) August 24, 2022

But Pimpleton’s hand-eye coordination showed up on the field in college, with catches such as this one.

Kalil Pimpleton with one of the oddest and difficult grabs of the year at the boundary. Central Michigan pic.twitter.com/VoxIwvU73m — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 28, 2022

Pimpleton played a variety of roles in the Central Michigan offense, using his speed, agility, acceleration, and vision as a runner, slot receiver, and a returner.

Just a refresher on what Kalil Pimpleton did to Western last year #fireupchips @hbomax



pic.twitter.com/0arf1eHBkV — RyanEL_KEY (@RyanEL_KEY) August 24, 2022

Pimpleton was originally signed by the Detroit Lions, but was a surprise cut after the preseason.

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Giants have also claimed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from the Baltimore Ravens. Phillips is a 6’5, 344-pound guard/tackle who played in 22 games (13 starts) for Baltimore over the past two seasons.