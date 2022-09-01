Giants news, 9/1: Recap of all the rosters moves made by the Giants

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants claimed four players off of the waiver wire: Guard Jack Anderson, cornerback Justin Layne, cornerback Nick McCloud, and safety Jason Pinnock.

The Giants were fifth in priority on the waiver wire, and it isn’t surprising that they used their position to reinforce their offensive line and secondary. The Giants’ interior offensive line depth has taken a serious hit thanks to injuries, and there are doubts as to the quality of their depth in the secondary after the preseason.

To make room for them, the Giants released linebacker Austin Calitro, center Max Garcia, tight end Tanner Hudson and defensive end Nick Williams. At least three of that could be resigned as head coach Brian Daboll indicated that guard Shane Lemieux, edge Elerson Smith, and cornerback Rodarius Williams will be placed on the injured reserve to start the season.

Additionally, the Giants initial practice squad is set and includes former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson. Signed were QB Davis Webb; OLs Will Holden, Garret McGhin, and Roy Mbaeteka; RB Jashuan Corbin; WR Jaylon Moore; WR/RET C.J. Board; TE Austin Allen; DL Ryder Anderson; OLB Quincy Roche; CBs Zyon Gilbert, Darren Evans, Harrison Hand, S Trenton Thompson and S Nate Meadors.

Brian Daboll on collaboration with GM Joe Schoen

Coach Daboll on collaboration with GM Joe Schoen



Full video: https://t.co/5duV5GMrcQ pic.twitter.com/mwIUT6tLkD — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) August 31, 2022

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes that one thing GM Joe Schoen has shown that he’ll hold onto an asset in the hopes of finding a trade market, as he did with James Bradberry before cutting the high-priced cornerback after the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Darius Slayton could meet a similar fate, or he could be traded in the next few days if Schoen finds a taker.

Of course, the possibility of Slayton remaining on the roster exists, but the Giants currently are carrying seven wide receivers. That’s an imbalance that figures to get rectified in the coming days as lighter positions receive reinforcements. Asked if he expects Slayton to be on the roster in Week 1, head coach Brian Daboll replied, “We’ll see.”

The New York Giants salary cap situation is the gift that just keeps on giving, at least for 2022. Per OverTheCap, the Giants are projected to be over by $4.6 million. They had a scant $5 million in cap space under the off-season rules. However, accounting for regular season—which includes going from the top 51 salaries to the full 53 man roster, paying injured players as well as their replacements, and the 16-man practice squad—has more than eaten up that number.

DE Leonard Williams, who the Giants could target to restructure his contract to create cap room, met the press yesterday with an arm brace that he had not previously worn

Leonard Williams tweaked his arm during camp.



He does not expect to miss any time as a result of the tweak: pic.twitter.com/ucenIiPR1f — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 31, 2022

Thomas does not believe the line is out of the woods yet. They experienced a spate of injuries this summer and still have some continuity issues to iron out.

“Honestly, I still think we have a long way to go,” said Thomas. “Like we talked about, we got some guys down. We’ll see after the official cuts who is on the roster and what we have. We’re working every day to get better to be explosive on the offensive side of the ball.”

For better or worse, Kenny Golladay and the Giants are together this season. Can either bring the best out of the other?

A star of Hard Knocks could be on the way to the Giants

Former #Lions WR and “Hard Knocks” star Kalil Pimpleton is juggling teams — he’s on his way to visit the #Giants, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2022

The New York Giants announced a special lineup of gameday themes for the 2022 home schedule, including two "Legacy Games" this fall that will feature the return of the classic blue uniforms inspired by the iconic teams of the '80s and '90s. The Giants will also welcome seven new members into the Ring of Honor with a special halftime ceremony during their Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 26.

In the brief submitted on behalf of Brian Flores, Steve Wilks, and Ray Horton in their lawsuit against the NFL, the league’s arbitration is likewise described as a “kangaroo court.”

The 25-page filing was made earlier today, in response to the league’s effort to force the entire case to arbitration. From the outset of the brief, the plaintiffs attack the league’s arbitration procedure as something that “bear[s] no resemblance to a neutral judicial forum and fail[s] to comport with basic principles of fairness.” The strongest proof for that contention comes from the argument that the Commissioner, who oversees the internal arbitration process, cannot be objective when it comes to ruling on claims involving the entities who have hired him and who pay him.

This week’s opponent

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s run with the Chiefs came to an end on Tuesday, but he may find a job with another AFC club. Gordon is reportedly traveling to Tennessee on Wednesday for a visit with the Titans.

The Titans kept Robert Woods, first-round pick Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, and fifth-round pick Kyle Phillips on the roster through the cut to 53 players.

The Tennessee Titans trimmed their roster down to 53 on Tuesday afternoon. The biggest surprises included a pair of undrafted rookies making the initial roster in cornerback Tre Avery and running back Julius Chestnut. Justin Melo examines the current state of Tennessee’s team.

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis' preseason electricity wasn't for naught, with the Titans cutting Logan Woodside as Ryan Tannehill's top backup. Quietly, this situation has similarities to the Lance-Garoppolo pairing of 2021. It's probably a matter of time until Tennessee is itching for Willis' athleticism under center.

Around the league

The Cowboys are poised to swap Smiths at left tackle to open the season. With Tyron Smith set to miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgery, Dallas’ top option is rookie Tyler Smith on Dak Prescott’s blind side.

Owner Jerry Jones was asked if Tyler Smith would be the opening day starter at left tackle responded “I think that’s safe to say.”

But reports later that day their could be another option: Former Eagle Jason Peters is reportedly scheduled for a visit with the team but it was unknown when.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, the teams announced Wednesday. In return, the Eagles receive a 2023 seventh-round NFL draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that would downgrade to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met.

The Eagles selected Reagor 21st overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He fell short of expectations in his two seasons in Philadelphia, catching 65 passes for 695 yards with three touchdowns over two seasons. Those expectations were especially high given that he was selected one pick before Justin Jefferson, who appears to be on the verge of stardom for the Vikings

The Chicago Bears are taking a flier on a young offensive lineman who was drafted in the first round just last year, as they claimed former Las Vegas Raiders lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The former No. 17 overall pick out of Alabama played tackle and guard during his rookie campaign, and has largely disappointed. What's important to note is that with this claim, the Bears are taking over Leatherwood's contract. The deal has three years remaining on it for $5.9 million—which is fully guaranteed. Las Vegas paid approximately 58.9% of the contract.

Speaking publicly at Arkansas' Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Jon Gruden said he's "ashamed" about what he wrote in derogatory emails that were exposed during an NFL investigation, but that he seeks forgiveness and wants to return to the sidelines.

"I'm not gonna say anything but honest things here," Gruden said when asked to address his resignation. "I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it. It's shameful. But I am a good person, I believe that. I go to church. I've been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody else in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot."

Kellen Mond will not be returning to the Vikings as a member of their practice squad.

The NFL announced that Mond has been claimed off of waivers by the Browns. Word earlier in the day is that the Vikings were planning to sign the 2021 third-round pick back to their practice squad after cutting him on Tuesday.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube