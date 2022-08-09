Giants training camp, 8/9: Light practice as Giants prep for preseason opener

The New York Giants ran a light “cards” practice on Tuesday in preparation for Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots. The Giants will be off on Wednesday.

Here are a few takeaways from the day. ‘Cards’ practice, incidentally, is designed plays with designed throws — some for the benefit of the offense, some for the benefit of the defense. It is, basically, some simulated game planning work.

Injury updates

Might be just maintenance for Kadarius Toney, but he is coming off knee surgery.

The Giants ran a light practice. WR Kadarius Toney didn’t finish. Trainer appeared to be working on his right leg at one point during the practice. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 9, 2022

Wide receiver Austin Proehl left practice early for a second straight day. He hobbled off after going to the ground on Monday, as well.

WR Austin Proehl just went inside with trainers. He pulled up lame while running a route. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2022

Per Dan Duggan, Giants coach Brian Daboll listed these players as unlikely to play on Thursday:

RB Matt Breida, WR David Sills, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Carter Coughlin and CB Rodarius Williams. OL Josh Ezeudu is questionable.

In additon, defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Nick Williams did not practice on Tuesday.

Evan Neal switches to college number

Evan Neal has switched from No. 73 to No. 70, the number he had worn at Alabama. That number had belonged to Matt Gono, who has now been released.

Neal said he has had the No 73 since high school.

“It’s just the number that I’ve always worn,” Neal said. “I’ve worn it since my freshman year of high school, and I had it all through college, so it’s just grown on me.”

Quote of the day

“I think it was something that was earned. I feel like I’m a relentless player, so I feel like it’s very fitting.”

— CB Darnay Holmes on defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s nickname for him — ‘Dirty 30.’

Fight fallout

You won’t see offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in the middle of another player fight.

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder, primary combatants on Monday, apparently friends again.