Giants first unofficial depth chart: What can we learn?

In advance of Thursday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots, the New York Giants have released their first UNOFFICIAL depth chart of 2022. Let’s review and see what we can learn.

By the way, in releasing the depth chart the Giants PR Dept. issues this statement:

“As always, it is subject to change. It simply serves as a guide, more so for the media than the coaches.”

Just keep that in mind. You may see things unfold differently on Thursday.

2022 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player WR Kenny Golladay Darius Slayton C.J. Board Collin Johnson Marcus Kemp, Robert Foster WR Wan'Dale Robinson* Richie James Alex Bachman Austin Proehl Sterling Shepard** RT Evan Neal* Garrett McGhin Will Holden Eric Smith RG Mark Glowinski Ben Bredeson Josh Rivas* C Jon Feliciano Jamil Douglas Ben Bredeson Nick Gates** LG Shane Lemieux Joshua Ezeudu* Max Garcia LT Andrew Thomas Joshua Ezeudu* Devery Hamilton Roy Mbeataka* Will Holden, Matt Peart** RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell Antonio Williams Jashaun Corbin*, Sandro Platzgummer, Jeremiah Hall* WR Kadarius Toney Darius Slayton David Sills Keelan Doss TE Daniel Bellinger* Chris Myarick Andre Miller* Jordan Akins Austin Allen*, Ricky Seals-Jones QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor Davis Webb * Rookie ** PUP list

My first thought here is that you can see in print how much of a mess the offensive line depth is. Will Holden and Eric Smith just signed as replacements for injured Matt Gono and Marcus McKethan, and will likely be relied upon to play significant snaps. No offense to either of them, but that’s probably not good since neither will have a full grasp of the playbook.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu was held out of practice on Monday, and per Aaron Wilson on Twitter the Giants held yet another offensive line workout. So, there could be one more new face before Thursday.

Darius Slayton fans will see Darius Slayton listed as second team, and think all of the doom and gloom forecasts about him perhaps not making the team have been silly. Watching practice throughout camp, though, it’s clear that C.J. Board and Collin Johnson — listed behind him — have gotten more opportunities and thus far played better.

I also found it interesting that the Giants actually list undrafted free agent Jeremiah Hall as a running back. He and the now-injured Andre Miller are both, technically, tight ends. They have, though, recently been sharing fullback responsibilities.

2022 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Justin Ellis D.J. Davidson* David Moa Christopher Hinton* DT Leonard Williams Jalyn Holmes Nick Williams Ryder Anderson* DE Azeez Ojulari*** Jihad Ward Elerson Smith RUSH Kayvon Thibodeaux* Oshane Ximines Quincy Roche Tomon Fox* MLB Blake Martinez Carter Coughlin Micah McFadden* Austin Calitro WILL Tae Crowder Darrian Beavers* Cam Brown LCB Adoree' Jackson Rodarius Williams Darren Evans* Gavin Heslop RCB Aaron Robinson Rodarius Williams Zyon Gilbert* Darren Evans* NICKEL Darnay Holmes Cor'Dale Flott Khalil Dorsey Michael Jacquet III SS Julian Love Dane Belton* Yusuf Corker* Andrew Adams Jarrod Wilson FS Xavier McKinney Andrew Adams Trenton Thompson* Nate Meadors * Rookie *** NFI

For me, the real defensive takeaway is how thin and inexperienced the Giants are when it comes to depth in the secondary.

2022 Depth Chart — Specialists Position Play er Player Player Player Position Play er Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Graham Gano PR C.J Board Darius Slayton Adoree' Jackson KOR C.J. Board Darius Slayton Richie James Alex Bachman

The listing of punt and kickoff returners in relatively meaningless. If he is on the 53-man roster, one of those jobs is going to Richie James. Maybe both.