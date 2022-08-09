Live updates from Giants training camp: Tuesday, Aug. 9

The New York Giants continue getting ready for the 2022 season with another training camp practice on Tuesday.
The Giants play the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with position coach available to media. Practice begins at 10 a.m.
Follow the action via @BigBlueView on Twitter and via the Twitter stream below.
Here is some of what has happened thus far in training camp:
Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.
