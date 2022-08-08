Andre Miller injury: Giants’ rookie tight end has broken forearm

New York Giants rookie tight end Andre Miller has sustained a broken forearm and is out of action. Dave Peck of FOX ABC in Maine was first with the news.

Miller, an undrafted free agent, played wide receiver at Maine. He left Sunday’s practice early and then did not practice on Monday.

Miller had been receiving some first-team reps working mostly as a fullback. He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones on Friday during Fan Fest.

Miller is one of three undrafted free agent tight ends on the Giants’ 90-man roster. The others are Jeremiah Hall, who has also been working at fullback, and Austin Allen.

Veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has also been out of action since early in camp.

Rookie Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round pick, appears to be the starting tight end. Also in the competition for roster spots are veterans Chris Myarick and Jordan Akins.

The Giants have lost rookie safety Dane Belton, rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan and veteran offensive lineman Matt Gono to injuries in recent days.

There is no word yet from the Giants on whether Miller will need to be placed on injured reserve.