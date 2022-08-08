 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates from Giants training camp: Monday, Aug. 8

Keep tabs on all the action right here!

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL: JUL 30 New York Giants Training Camp
Alex Bachman
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants continue getting ready for the 2022 season with another training camp practice on Monday.

The Giants play the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

Yours truly will be at Quest Diagnostics on Monday, so come on back in the afternoon for a first-hand practice report. The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. as we get to talk to coordinators Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale and Thomas McGaughey. Practice begins at 10 a.m.

Follow the action via @BigBlueView on Twitter and via the Twitter stream below.

Here is some of what has happened thus far in training camp:

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

In This Stream

Giants 2022 training camp: Everything you need to know

View all 62 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...