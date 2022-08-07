Giants sign OT Eric Smith, per reports

The New York Giants are signing offensive tackle Eric Smith, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

Smith originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Miami and was signed by the Miami Dolphins following the 2017 NFL Draft. Smith initially made the Dolphins’ 53-man roster as a rookie, but landed on the IR early in the 2017 season. He has since bounced around the NFL and spent time on a number of rosters and practice squads and this is, in fact, the second time Smith has been a Giant. The Giants claimed him off of waivers from the New York Jets in 2019. He played in two games for the Giants.

Smith has solid size at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds with 34¾-inch arms, and all told he’s spent time with the Dolphins, New England Patriots, Jets, Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals released Smith on Thursday.

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network is reporting that the Giants hosted Smith for a workout this morning.

The Giants needed to make a move to address their offensive line depth after losing Matt Gono (neck) and Marcus McKethan (ACL) to injury. This move also fills the open roster spot created when McKethan was placed on season-ending injured reserve.