Giants training camp, Week 2: 6 risers and 3 fallers

The New York Giants are now through two weeks of training camp and turning a corner toward the preseason, which begins Thursday against the New England Patriots.

Risers

Jeremiah Hall and Andre Miller — I am lumping the two undrafted free agent rookie tight ends together because padded practices and the Fan Fest scrimmage make it feel like they have gotten the attention of the coaching staff, and that they could be competing for the same roster spot.

Both Hall, who I spoke with 1-on-1 recently, and Miller have been getting first-team reps in recent days. Noticeably, those first-teams reps are generally coming aligned at fullback. You would think Hall, who played fullback for two years at Oklahoma, would have an advantage in that role over Miller, a converted wide receiver. Miller, though, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones while coming out of the backfield during the Fan Fest.

Both players are worth keeping an eye on.

Darrian Beavers — The Giants drafted Beavers in Round 6 after drafting Micah McFadden in Round 5. It is Beavers, though, who keeps showing up in the backfield. Significantly, he has done that both vs. the run and the pass.

Joshua Ezeudu — The third-round pick out of North Carolina is unlikely to earn a starting job, unless there is a significant injury along the offensive line. His importance to the Giants, though, seems to be growing. Ezeudu has worked at both tackle spots, left guard and might have even gotten some right guard reps although I don’t recall seeing any, If he hasn’t, he probably will following Marcus McKethan’s injury.

With Matt Gono having left the team due to a career-threatening neck injury, right now Ezeudu is the swing tackle. In fact, he is probably the first offensive lineman off the bench in the event of any injury.

Kenny Golladay — The highly-paid wide receiver had an excellent week of practice. He was spectacular on Wednesday, making the types of plays that made the organization want to bring him in a year ago. Perhaps the offseason work he did with Daniel Jones and the fact that Golladay has been able to practice every day in training camp are beginning to pay off.

Collin Johnson — Don’t overlook this third-year receiver in the battle for roster spots at that position. He made a lot of plays over the past week, including hauling in a long pass from Tyrod Taylor on Friday night. He has size, the ability to get down the field and make plays, and special teams experience.

Fallers

Darius Slayton — Every time I bring up the idea that the fourth-year wide receiver could be in jeopardy of not making the roster, some of you want to hunt me down. Reality is, though, it is time to start believing your eyes. Slayton worked almost exclusively with the third team during the Fan Fest on Friday, and he really didn’t make any plays that would make the coaching staff want to push him up the depth chart.

He’s got speed. He has had success in the past. My position at the beginning of training camp was that Slayton needed to be a camp standout, he needed to force Brian Daboll and Co. to keep him around. So far, that hasn’t been happening. Johnson, C.J. Board, Richie James and even David Sills have been better. There is still time and opportunity for Slayton, but he has to do better.

Offensive line depth — Gono being forced to leave the team and the injury to McKethan whittled away at options for a group where there were already serious question marks.

Quincy Roche — I still feel like Roche makes the team, but both Elerson Smith and Oshane Ximines have made far more splash plays thus far. It feels like Roche needs to show up in the preseason games.