Live updates from Giants training camp: Sunday isn’t a day of rest

The New York Giants return to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice field on Sunday for what should be a light workout. The Giants held their Fan Fest Blue and White scrimmage on Friday evening, then had Saturday off.
The Giants will practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this week. They play the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Yours truly will not be in attendance Sunday. Something about grandpa duty takes precedence. Regardless, we will have all of the coverage you need. The day kicks off with Brian Daboll speaking to media at 9:30 a.m.
Here is some of what has happened thus far in training camp:
