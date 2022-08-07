 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants training camp, 8/7: Takeaways from Sunday’s practice

As promised, the Giants ramp up the conditioning work

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: JUL 30 New York Giants Training Camp
Running back Antonio Williams
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants returned to the practice Sunday after an off day on Saturday. The Giants were in pads after coach Brian Daboll has promised on Friday to ramp up the team’s conditioning work, and that promised became a reality on Sunday.

The Giants, per media in attendance, held a run-heavy practice that included — for the first time — 100-yard sprints.

Injury updates

Carter Coughlin added to list of those missing practice.

Everyone will play

Daboll said he anticipates “all of our guys playing” when the Giants open the preseason Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Daboll said assembled media Sunday morning that it is “important to play football” to get ready for the season.

That is a chance from a season ago when former coach Joe Judge held starters out of the preseason opener.

Late starters

Center Jon Feliciano let slip on Sunday that the Giants are, in comparison to most NFL teams, late starters when it comes to beginning their work day.

Offensive line depth needed

The Giants have lost backup offensive linemen Matt Gono and Marcus McKethan in recent days. Reporters at Quest Diagnostics on Sunday indicated the team was working out players post-practice. It’s a safe bet they were looking at linemen.

“I think Joe (Schoen) and his staff – the scouting department – are going to look at every avenue to try to improve that situation. You obviously can’t, you don’t have a crystal ball when that stuff happens,” Daboll said. “And it’s too bad, by the way, about Marcus. I spoke to him yesterday. For a young player to have a non-contact injury, it was tough. But he’s in good spirits. So, he’ll have to start rehabbing. But we’ll try to do whatever we need to do. Whatever it needs to do, we’re going to try to do.”

Practice highlights

Darrian Beavers, one of my picks as a Week 2 riser, keeps showing up.

Not related to this Giants team, but ...

I thought this was noteworthy.

Trading up to draft DeAndre Baker in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft might qualify as the worst move of Dave Gettleman’s time as GM of the Giants.

Baker played in only 10 games for Kansas City over the past two seasons. I wonder if this is the end of the line for his NFL career.

Remaining practice schedule

Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – Noon
Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – Noon
Sunday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Noon (End of public training camp practices)

