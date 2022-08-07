Giants training camp, 8/7: Takeaways from Sunday’s practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice Sunday after an off day on Saturday. The Giants were in pads after coach Brian Daboll has promised on Friday to ramp up the team’s conditioning work, and that promised became a reality on Sunday.
Coach Daboll on team mindset leading up to the preseason opener— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) August 7, 2022
Full video: https://t.co/ikeqgPbehZ
The Giants, per media in attendance, held a run-heavy practice that included — for the first time — 100-yard sprints.
After a red zone/goal line series, Daboll makes the #Giants (O & D) run a 100-yard sprint to the other end zone where they are now doing red zone & goal line down there.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 7, 2022
He has mentioned conditioning several times the last week or so
Injury updates
Carter Coughlin added to list of those missing practice.
New Giants player on the side today: LB Carter Coughlin. OL Josh Ezeudu is on field despite some nicks and bumps on Friday. WR David Sills still working his way back, as is CB Rodarius Williams, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Robert Foster. Azeez still in red.— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2022
Run-heavy red zone practice has wrapped up. No team reps for WR Kadarius Toney, as his workload continues to be managed.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2022
Everyone will play
Daboll said he anticipates “all of our guys playing” when the Giants open the preseason Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Daboll said assembled media Sunday morning that it is “important to play football” to get ready for the season.
That is a chance from a season ago when former coach Joe Judge held starters out of the preseason opener.
Kayvon Thibodeaux in individuals. He’s having a very strong camp #Giants pic.twitter.com/pHYqQ3z4zg— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 7, 2022
Late starters
Center Jon Feliciano let slip on Sunday that the Giants are, in comparison to most NFL teams, late starters when it comes to beginning their work day.
#Giants Feliciano - Daboll allows the day to start with a 9 am meeting, later than most coaches...players get more rest this way— GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 7, 2022
Offensive line depth needed
The Giants have lost backup offensive linemen Matt Gono and Marcus McKethan in recent days. Reporters at Quest Diagnostics on Sunday indicated the team was working out players post-practice. It’s a safe bet they were looking at linemen.
“I think Joe (Schoen) and his staff – the scouting department – are going to look at every avenue to try to improve that situation. You obviously can’t, you don’t have a crystal ball when that stuff happens,” Daboll said. “And it’s too bad, by the way, about Marcus. I spoke to him yesterday. For a young player to have a non-contact injury, it was tough. But he’s in good spirits. So, he’ll have to start rehabbing. But we’ll try to do whatever we need to do. Whatever it needs to do, we’re going to try to do.”
Practice highlights
Darrian Beavers, one of my picks as a Week 2 riser, keeps showing up.
• LB Darrian Beavers had the biggest hit of the day, meeting RB Antonio Williams in the hole.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2022
• Recently claimed safety Nate Meadors intercepted Davis Webb in the end zone.
Not related to this Giants team, but ...
I thought this was noteworthy.
The Chiefs released CB DeAndre Baker, a former first-round pick by the Giants. He was down on the depth chart after the Chiefs drafted Trent McDuffie, Josh Williams and Jaylen Watson and traded for Lonnie Johnson.— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 7, 2022
Trading up to draft DeAndre Baker in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft might qualify as the worst move of Dave Gettleman’s time as GM of the Giants.
Baker played in only 10 games for Kansas City over the past two seasons. I wonder if this is the end of the line for his NFL career.
Remaining practice schedule
Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – Noon
Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – Noon
Sunday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Noon (End of public training camp practices)
