Giants training camp, 8/7: Takeaways from Sunday’s practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice Sunday after an off day on Saturday. The Giants were in pads after coach Brian Daboll has promised on Friday to ramp up the team’s conditioning work, and that promised became a reality on Sunday.

The Giants, per media in attendance, held a run-heavy practice that included — for the first time — 100-yard sprints.

After a red zone/goal line series, Daboll makes the #Giants (O & D) run a 100-yard sprint to the other end zone where they are now doing red zone & goal line down there.



He has mentioned conditioning several times the last week or so — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 7, 2022

Injury updates

Carter Coughlin added to list of those missing practice.

New Giants player on the side today: LB Carter Coughlin. OL Josh Ezeudu is on field despite some nicks and bumps on Friday. WR David Sills still working his way back, as is CB Rodarius Williams, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Robert Foster. Azeez still in red. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2022

Run-heavy red zone practice has wrapped up. No team reps for WR Kadarius Toney, as his workload continues to be managed. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2022

Everyone will play

Daboll said he anticipates “all of our guys playing” when the Giants open the preseason Thursday night against the New England Patriots. Daboll said assembled media Sunday morning that it is “important to play football” to get ready for the season.

That is a chance from a season ago when former coach Joe Judge held starters out of the preseason opener.

Kayvon Thibodeaux in individuals. He’s having a very strong camp #Giants pic.twitter.com/pHYqQ3z4zg — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 7, 2022

Late starters

Center Jon Feliciano let slip on Sunday that the Giants are, in comparison to most NFL teams, late starters when it comes to beginning their work day.

#Giants Feliciano - Daboll allows the day to start with a 9 am meeting, later than most coaches...players get more rest this way — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 7, 2022

Offensive line depth needed

The Giants have lost backup offensive linemen Matt Gono and Marcus McKethan in recent days. Reporters at Quest Diagnostics on Sunday indicated the team was working out players post-practice. It’s a safe bet they were looking at linemen.

“I think Joe (Schoen) and his staff – the scouting department – are going to look at every avenue to try to improve that situation. You obviously can’t, you don’t have a crystal ball when that stuff happens,” Daboll said. “And it’s too bad, by the way, about Marcus. I spoke to him yesterday. For a young player to have a non-contact injury, it was tough. But he’s in good spirits. So, he’ll have to start rehabbing. But we’ll try to do whatever we need to do. Whatever it needs to do, we’re going to try to do.”

Practice highlights

Darrian Beavers, one of my picks as a Week 2 riser, keeps showing up.

• LB Darrian Beavers had the biggest hit of the day, meeting RB Antonio Williams in the hole.



• Recently claimed safety Nate Meadors intercepted Davis Webb in the end zone. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2022

Remaining practice schedule

Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. – Noon

Sunday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Noon (End of public training camp practices)