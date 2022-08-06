Marcus McKethan injury: Giants place rookie guard on IR with torn ACL

Marcus McKethan has been placed on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL, the New York Giants announced Saturday afternoon.

McKethan, a guard out of North Carolina drafted in the fifth round (No. 173 overall) was injured Friday night when the team held a scrimmage during its Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium. The 23-year-old was carted off the field, with many teammates coming by to offer support before he was taken away.

McKethan had spent most of his time in camp as a backup right guard, though he had also taken some snaps at right tackle. He was one of three offensive linemen GM Joe Schoen drafted in April. Evan Neal was taken in Round 1 (No. 7 overall) and McKethan’s North Carolina teammate, Joshua Ezeudu, was taken in Round 3 (No. 67 overall).

McKethan is the second backup offensive lineman the Giants have lost in recent days. Tackle Matt Gono left the team due to a neck injury that is reportedly considered career-threatening.

The Giants added veteran tackle Will Holden on Friday as a replacement for Gono.

McKethan is also the second Giants’ rookie to suffer an injury during training camp. Fourth-round pick Dane Belton, a safety, is out for several weeks after breaking his collarbone.