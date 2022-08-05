Will Holden signing: Giants add veteran offensive tackle to 90-man roster

In a move necessitated by the loss of Matt Gono this week, the New York Giants have signed veteran offensive tackle Will Holden to their 90-man roster. Fan favorite Niko Lalos was waived.

Holden, 28, was one of three tackles who worked out for the Giants this week. The others were Mitch Hyatt and Kyle Murphy.

A fifth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Holden has played in 27 games with nine starts. He has been with the Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Lalos joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent from Dartmouth two years ago. As a rookie in 2020, Lalos played in each of the season’s final six games and totaled five tackles (two solo), one interception and one fumble recovery. He spent the entire 2021 season on the Giants’ practice squad.

Gono, signed in the offseason to be the swing tackle, left the team earlier this week. Jordan Ranaan of ESPN reported that Gono was apparently suffering a recurrence of a neck injury and that his football career could be over.