Are the Giants the biggest sleeper in the NFL?

While most power rankings and media personalities have not been kind to the New York Giants, it seems like at least one person is buying in. On ESPN’s Get Up, Dominique Foxworth picked the Giants as his biggest sleeper for the 2022 season. This immediately brought a pretty quick response from former Giant Chris Canty.

“I want nothing but good things for their franchise, but even I don’t think they are going have a surprise season. You’re talking about them being in the cellar of the NFC East. “They don’t like their quarterback and their running back can’t stay healthy”

Unlike most people this season Foxworth gave Jones some credit even if it wasn’t the highest of praise.

“Daniel Jones is not terrible is the thing. Like we talk about Daniel Jones like he is awful.”

Even though Canty then brought up 50 touchdowns to 49 turnovers since coming into the league, Foxworth continued to double down and show Jones some support and a reason for optimism.

“OK, that has nothing to do with what’s around him, that has nothing to do with the coaching staff, it has nothing to do with anything else. If you watch Daniel Jones play he is a good player, a dual-threat quarterback.”

Even though Daniel Jones had his fifth-year option declined and ended up at number 30 overall on The Athletic’s QB rankings, Foxworth seems to believe Jones is in a better situation and can lead the Giants to an impressive season. While it’s not the most gleaming endorsement to be called not terrible, it still offers a little hope.

Canty also makes some valid points even though he jokes about now not being able to attend Fan Fest. With the well documented struggles of Jones and the injury issues that plague the team, there are a things that will need to break right for the Giants. Which is why it continues to make the Giants as a whole one of the more polarizing storylines for the upcoming season.

It seems like every year we have at least one team go from worst to first. It looks like that team will be the Giants in the eyes of Foxworth.