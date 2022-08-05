Live updates from Giants training camp: It’s Fan Fest Friday!

It is Fan Fest Friday for the New York Giants. The Giants will practice in MetLife Stadium Friday evening in front of thousands of fans who received free tickets to the event. Practice begins at 6:15 p.m.

If you are heading out to the stadium, be aware that the weather is threatening with more than a 30 percent chance of evening thunderstorms.

Giants coach Brian Daboll will be coaching his team in the stadium for the first time. He is looking forward to the event.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s, you know, again, the more fans you have, the more juice you get as a player and as a coach. And I think it’s good. It’s the next step,” Daboll said. “Spring ball is obviously a lot different than training camp. You have the fans out here. There’s energy. There’s a lot of people watching. You try not to let the outside affect your performance. You try to concentrate on your job. But everybody’s human. So, the more people there are, there’s added pressure at times for certain players. And other times they can handle it. So, I think it’s just another step in getting ready for our preseason game.”

Giants FanFest is Friday. Here is Brian Daboll talking about what he is looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/EWHH4Kq0Y8 — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 3, 2022

The Giants’ first preseason game is less than a week away. They travel to Foxboro, Mass. Thursday, Aug. 11 to face the New England Patriots.

Daboll said Wednesday that the offense and defense “will compete against each other” during Friday evening’s practice. He was not sure, though, exactly what form that would take. Daboll also indicated that coaches who will work from upstairs during games will also do so on Friday.

