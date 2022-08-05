Giants news, 8/5: Daniel Jones, Matt Gono, Bill Parcells, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
A Daniel Jones breakout year looks more like Titans’ Tannehill than Bills’ Josh Allen
Deadspin isn’t the most credible source of NFL analysis, but the Tannehill comparison is an interesting one.
How Giants’ Roy Mbaeteka made it from Nigeria to NFL
Mbaetaka said he “knew nothing” about football until a few years ago.
What can Giants expect if Tyrod Taylor has to take over for Daniel Jones? Here’s why early signs in training camp are promising - nj.com
Taylor has never been great, but he has always been competent.
Matt Gono’s career could be over.
Giants OT Matt Gano likely has career-ending neck injury, per source. Felt good early @ camp but started feeling symptoms in neck (which needed surgery last yr) when hitting started this week. Gono left team to see doctor who performed surgery. Hence exempt/left squad designation— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 4, 2022
Giants announce 2022 uniform schedule
What the Giants will wear, and when they will wear it.
Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10
Saquon Barkley checks in at No. 18.
Around the league
Bill Parcells: Telling Players How They Are Being Evaluated - The 33rd Team
Former Giants coach and NFL Hall of Famer Bill Parcells is now part of the 33rd Team. In his debut, he writes about building a 53-man roster. Parcells’ six points for making sure a player knew how he was being evaluated are particularly illuminating.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
Former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey will hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
The NFL is still reportedly hoping for a season-long suspension for Watson.
Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady
Saquon Barkley checks in at No. 20, with Gregg Rosenthal saying “Barkley is among the players who could most help his value with a return to form in 2022.”
