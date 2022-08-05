Giants news, 8/5: Daniel Jones, Matt Gono, Bill Parcells, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Deadspin isn’t the most credible source of NFL analysis, but the Tannehill comparison is an interesting one.

Mbaetaka said he “knew nothing” about football until a few years ago.

Taylor has never been great, but he has always been competent.

Matt Gono’s career could be over.

Giants OT Matt Gano likely has career-ending neck injury, per source. Felt good early @ camp but started feeling symptoms in neck (which needed surgery last yr) when hitting started this week. Gono left team to see doctor who performed surgery. Hence exempt/left squad designation — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 4, 2022

What the Giants will wear, and when they will wear it.

Saquon Barkley checks in at No. 18.

Around the league

Former Giants coach and NFL Hall of Famer Bill Parcells is now part of the 33rd Team. In his debut, he writes about building a 53-man roster. Parcells’ six points for making sure a player knew how he was being evaluated are particularly illuminating.

Former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey will hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

The NFL is still reportedly hoping for a season-long suspension for Watson.

In case you missed it

