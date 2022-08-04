Giants roster moves: DB Nate Meadors claimed off waivers

The New York Giants added safety Nate Meadors to their roster on Thursday, one day after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns. Field Yates was first with the news, which is now official.

Meadors, a four-year starter at UCLA, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent most of the next two years on their practice squad. Meadors did appear in three games, but he played only 11 total snaps and recorded a pair of tackles.

The Vikings released Meadors early in the 2020 season. He spent the time since then on practice squads with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Browns.

The acquisition comes after rookie safety Dane Belton suffered a broken collarbone during training camp on Monday, leaving New York’s already thin secondary shorthanded. Belton, the Giants’ fourth-round pick, is expected to miss the entirety of the preseason, but the team is hopeful he will be ready early in the season.