Giants news, 8/4: Kenny Golladay a standout in practice

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Wednesday was a good day for Kenny Golladay, a second straight really good day for Daniel Jones, and a rough day for rookie right tackle Evan Neal as the New York Giants continued to work their way through training camp.

Golladay finally resembled the player the previous Giants regime thought it was paying for a year ago. Golladay made the play of the day, leaping for a deep sideline throw by Daniel Jones and outmuscling cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for the ball as both players tumbled to the ground. That was the kind of contested catch the Giants are depending on the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Golladay to make — the kind of play that earned him the big-money deal the Giants handed him.

NEW YORK GIANTS: WR KADARIUS TONEY. Toney endured an up-and-down rookie year but showed flashes of how special he could be with the ball in his hands. The hire of Brian Daboll as head coach and Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator will be key this season. Toney was away from the team during the early portion of voluntary workouts but eventually showed up and has since connected well with this new coaching staff. The goal is simple: Maximize his immense talent and make life easier for Daniel Jones. Don’t be surprised if we see Toney getting the ball early and often this season.

Could the Giants become the Kansas City Chiefs East? Not yet, but Brian Daboll’s new offense has the potential to keep opponents guessing.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan is reporting that Gono has an undisclosed physical issue and will see a doctor Thursday. The Giants had been counting on Gono to provide depth behind Evan Neal at right tackle. This could open the door for Matt Peart, as well as make Joshua Ezeudu’s versatility that much more important. This move also makes an open spot on the Giants’ 90-man roster, which could be filled by one of the veterans the Giants have hosted in recent days.

Daniel Bellinger keeps the notebook — full of scribbled tips and passed-down wisdom — in his hotel room near the Giants’ training facility. It’s a valuable resource for Bellinger — a way to remind himself how the NFL’s elite tight ends operate, as he tries to work his way into that group.

Second-round draft pick covers wide range of topics in exclusive chat with BBV’s Ed Valentine, including his interactions with the coaching staff, the noise surrounding being drafted in the second round and how his dad’s story shape him as a person and as a football player.

Daboll is a believer in leaving the baggage at the doorstep.

“I don’t think you can focus on what happened in the past,’’ he said. “I certainly don’t. You live in the moment with the people that you’re working with.’

Antrel Rolle offers insight on regular season Eli Manning vs. Playoff Eli Manning

Former Giants Safety Antrel Rolle reflecting on his time with Eli Manning. They were teammates from 2010-2014 pic.twitter.com/8b5cQmL0a3 — Mike (@Mike_NYY) August 1, 2022

Brian Daboll likes to have former Giants address the team after training camp practices. Last week, Super Bowl champions Amani Toomer and Brandon Jacobs had an opportunity to speak to the players. Tuesday’s post-practice speech was delivered by the best quarterback in franchise history. Eli Manning, two-time Super Bowl MVP and owner of most of the team’s significant passing records, watched practice from the sideline before delivering a short but inspiring speech.

Receiving 40 of 50 votes, Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was named the GOAT edge rusher. Taylor announced himself to the league as a rookie in 1981 with 133 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 8 pass knockdowns, 2 forced fumbles and an interception and won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award. There are many around the league who say Taylor changed the way people thought pass-rushers could be used in a defense. Taylor’s best season came in 1986, when he led the league in sacks (20.5), won MVP and earned his third Defensive Player of the Year award.

Around the league

The NFL will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, the league announced Wednesday. NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the appeal, that the league again is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported Wednesday that the league could also seek a player fine and/or player treatment.

When the Panthers made Ickey Ekwonu the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, the expectation was that he’d be installed as their left tackle for his rookie season. That may remain the likely outcome, but it isn’t a job that the Panthers are just handing to the rookie. Brady Christensen has been getting the first reps with the first team so far in training camp and head coach Matt Rhule said this week that Ekwonu still has to earn the right to take over that role.

As for Brady, the reason he's not being punished is because the NFL's anti-tampering policy puts the onus on teams to report any outside tampering. Basically, the team that does the tampering can be punished, but the player can't. If the Dolphins reached out to Brady first, then they were the ones who tampered. On the other hand, if Brady reached out first, then the Dolphins were supposed to report that to the NFL.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest, as the team announced the Pro Bowler has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Humphries will now find himself in the area code of the top-paid tackles in the game, a crop led by the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams, who earns a position-high $23.01 million average annually.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube