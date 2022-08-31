Giants roster moves: Lemieux, Smith, Williams to IR

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that the team will place three players on the injured reserve.

In a series of expected moves, the Giants will place guard Shane Lemieux, edge defender Elerson Smith, and cornerback Rodarius Williams on the injured reserve list. Those players will have to miss at least four regular season games.

Smith and Williams are second-year players who were expected to provide depth at their positions. Lemieux was expected to be the team’s starting left guard.

Even with moving Lemieux, Smith, and Williams to the injured reserve, the Giants still have one roster move outstanding. The expectation here is that the Giants are trying to work a trade for Darius Slayton to free up salary cap room. However, if the Giants are unable to trade Slayton, he could be cut outright.

Stay with Big Blue View for more on the Giants roster as we get it.