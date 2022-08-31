Giants practice squad tracker: Tony Jefferson, Quincy Roche, Davis Webb highlight 16-player squad

The New York Giants have assembled their 16-man practice squad to start the 2022 NFL season after trimming their roster to 53 players.

Notably, the Giants have managed sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson and bring quarterback Davis Webb and edge defender Quincy Roche back on their practice squad.

Jefferson has been one of the best safeties in the NFL over the course of his career (and, candidly, a player I've wanted for the Giants since he was a Cardinal).

Not only are both Webb and Roche good players who played well in preseason, but they give valuable depth at important positions for the Giants.

Webb, in particular, played excellently in the preseason and has an argument that he was the best performing quarterback in the NFL over the last three weeks. Webb’s continued presence is particularly important given both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor’s injury histories.

The Giants have also brought back running back Jashuan Corbin, tight end Austin Allen and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson. Each of those rookies were impressive and flashed throughout the preseason. Anderson and Corbin were so impressive that our own Ed Valentine included them in his 53-man roster projection.

Initial practice squad