Giants news, 8/31: Bachman, Webb, Roche among cuts as Giants get down to 53

The New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season appears to be set. There are plenty of surprises, including wide receiver Darius Slayton still being with the team and among those being cut, including QB Davis Webb, WR Alex Bachman, and Edge Quincy Roche.

BBV's Ed Valentine notes that the roster is bound to change, perhaps significantly, as soon as Wednesday. Waived players will be awarded to claiming teams beginning at noon. There are also vested veteran players who are not subject to waivers and became free agents as soon as they were cut. Plus, the Giants likely have several players on the initial 53-man roster who will likely end up on the Injured Reserve list.

At least WR Darius Slayton has kept his sense of humor as trade rumors have swirled around him

The highest graded Giant from the preseason was also the player who registered the most turnovers for the defense across the three games—veteran inside linebacker Austin Calitro. Rookie inside linebacker Micah McFadden put together a strong preseason, earning an 81.9 overall grade across the three games, and graded out well in all areas. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence did not play against the Jets, but still did enough in the first two games to earn one of the highest marks on the defense with his 79.8 overall grade.

On offense, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano (82.2), Mark Glowinski (82.1) and Andrew Thomas (80.8) all received strong pass block grades. Evan Neal received a 95.8 pass blocking efficiency on his 37 snaps in pass protection.

The Giants should be active this week and for the first couple of weeks this season as they attempt to improve their roster. BBV’s Nick Falato offered a list of players released at final cuts who may interest the Giants enough to give them a spot on 53-man roster: DBs Tony Jefferson, Marquise Blair, and Jason Pinnock, CB Herb Miller III, IOL Wyatt Davis and Darryl Williams, Center Alex Lindstrom, and TEs Kendall Blanton, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, and OJ Howard.

The Giants will have 10 team captains this year, with three each representing the offense, defense, and special teams. Representing the offense are QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and LT Andrew Thomas; on the defensive side of the ball will be Safety Xavier McKinney as well as linemen Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence II; getting the nod om special teams is LS Casey Kreiter, Kicker Graham Gano and LB Cam Brown. The 10th is Safety Julian Love was named a hybrid captain representing the defense and special teams.

DB Julian Love on being named captain for the first ever playing football

Julian Love on what it means to be named a team captain



4. New York Giants: 6–11

Best Case: The offense is revived as Daboll emphasizes Jones’s blend of pocket presence and athleticism; Barkley tops 1,500 yards as a rusher and receiver; and WR Kenny Golladay plays up to his four-year, $72 million contract. Big Blue plays meaningful January football.

Worst Case: A young defense doesn’t deliver in new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s complex system. As for the offense, it’s back to the drawing board: Jones fails to take off and the Giants—picking in the top five again—look for yet another QB of the future.

The win total of 6.6 seem about right for The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

“This seems like the right total to set for the Giants, as I’ve seen overly optimistic sportsbooks place the number at 7 or 7.5,” opines Duggan. “The schedule is undeniably favorable, and there’s reason to believe the coaching staff — at least offensively — will be a major upgrade. But the Giants have won six or fewer games in each of the past five seasons. I’m skeptical that streak gets snapped in the first year of a rebuild with a very thin roster.”

The Giants who made the team are RB Saquon Barkley, LT Andrew Thomas, LB Blake Martinez, DL Leonard Williams, and S Xavier McKinney

FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano says the Giants are desperately trying to determine the answer to two important questions about their star running back: How long can this last? And most importantly: Is Barkley really back to his old self?

Barkley played only 13 snaps in preseason games — all on the opening drive of the first game back on Aug. 11. He ran four times for 13 yards and caught one pass for eight yards. It was a cameo that showed absolutely nothing, and then that was it. The practice reviews, though, have all been positive so far.

“I think he’s looking good,” said quarterback Daniel Jones. “I think he’s played really well. I think you see his explosiveness, his ability to make plays in the run game, in the pass game. He’s dealt with a lot in the past couple of years as far as health, and it is fun to see him back practicing and playing like you’re used to seeing.”

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux B+ Before the frightening knee injury that was ultimately deemed not too serious, Thibodeaux looked spry and powerful at the point of attack for the Giants, even if he didn’t generate a plethora of pressures. The burst off the ball looked precisely as it did at Oregon, he dealt with strength from NFL tackles well, and hustled.

RT Evan Neal B- Neal didn’t play in the final preseason game but otherwise was solid yet far from dominant in the two other preseason games. He moves exceptionally well for a human with his tall and heavy frame, but the balance will likely come with time.

An interesting comment from the former WFAN legend about the ownership of the Giants.

“I think the fact this generation of Mara and Tisch cannot get on the same page the way the old guys did,” Francesa said, “It has hurt the franchise in their decision-making and on the field.”

This week’s opponent

The Tennessee Titans have traded a 2024 fifth-round to the Carolina Panthers for offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Daley is a massive human being at 6-6 and 325 pounds. He has played both tackle and guard for the Panthers over the past 3 seasons. He has appeared in 34 games and started 21.

While I wouldn’t expect Daley to come in here and start for this team, he could push for playing time at left guard. That appears to be the least settled place on the line with Nicholas Petit-Frere winning the right tackle job per Jon Robinson. Guys in the mix at left guard include Aaron Brewer and Dillon Radunz. Daley, who played his college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, was a sixth-round pick for the Panthers back in 2019.

The Titans announced the release of punter Brett Kern on Monday and they followed up with the rest of the moves they made to get to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Defensive back Tyree Gillespie was one of the players dropped from the roster. He was acquired in a trade with the Raiders on August 17 for a conditional seventh-round pick that likely will not be conveyed to Las Vegas after Gillespie failed to make the team.

Highlights of QB Malik Willis from this preseason

Over at Music City Miracles, Jimmy Morris says he enjoys listening to Willis in his pressers after games. He seems to really understand the places his game needs work and is clearly coachable. You pair that with the natural arm talent he has and his running ability, and you have the makings of a guy that could be a really special player.

Now his job is to be ready in case something happens to Ryan Tannehill, and then to be ready to push Tannehill for the job next offseason. If he continues to make strides over the next year like he has the last three weeks, that will be a legit competition.

Around the league

The Eagles acquired defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

The Eagles received Gardner-Johnson and the Saints' 2025 seventh-round draft pick for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the latter of their two sixth-round draft picks in 2024. Gardner-Johnson, who has experience both as a slot corner and safety, is expected to play safety in Philadelphia.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension is underway.

The Browns placed Watson on the suspended list on Tuesday as they set their initial 53-man roster. He will not be permitted to practice with the team until November 14th and cannot play in a game until the Browns travel to Houston to face the Texans on December 4.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in Cleveland. The Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday.

Shanahan painted a picture of the 49ers' biggest QB move this preseason as being something of a no-brainer, even if he didn't think it was possible that long ago.

"This was (a case of), 'Oh my God, Jimmy Garoppolo's available as a backup quarterback,'" Shanahan said. "'And that makes sense for him and makes sense for us. What else is there to think about? We have a starting quarterback as a backup. The rest of the league had a chance to get him, and I feel so fortunate that they didn't.

The Texans cut veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday. It's notable but not too surprising that the Texans jettisoned Mack after he played deep into the team's third preseason game.

The move further underscored Dameon Pierce's standing as Houston's top running back. During the preseason, the rookie displayed great vision, balance and burst through the hole, rushing for chunk gains. He projects as the workhorse in Houston to open the season.

The Raiders are waiving former first-round offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. Leatherwood, the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been rumored to be waived or traded for weeks.

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gave Leatherwood another chance at right tackle this offseason, but he fell behind Brandon Parker and rookie Thayer Munford during training camp.

The Chiefs released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday as they trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that, "there's a chance he's potentially back here if it doesn't work out for him somewhere else.''

Gordon, 31, led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013, when he played for the Cleveland Browns. Since then, Gordon has been suspended by the NFL six times, five for some form of substance abuse.

