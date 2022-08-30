2022 Giants roster moves: QB Davis Webb released

The New York Giants are releasing quarterback Davis Webb, per a report from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants have to trim their roster down from 80 players to their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. That means there were bound to be some surprising cuts — there are every year — but the decision to release Webb is definitely a shocker.

Webb was, reportedly, set to retire from football and pursue a career in coaching following the 2021 season. However, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen convinced him to stay in the NFL and follow them back to the New York Giants. The Giants, of course, brought Webb into the NFL as their third round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Webb played well throughout the off-season and training camp, and had an excellent preseason. He finished the preseason completing 60 of 81 passing attempts (74.1 percent), for 457 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and no sacks. His 60 completions was the most in the NFL (by nine), his 457 yards ranks fifth-most among passers, and his 99.1 passer rating was the highest in the NFL among quarterbacks with more than 50 attempts. Webb also lead the Giants on two come-from-behind game winning drives in the first two pre-season games.

It seemed likely that the Giants would go into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks on their roster — both because of how well Webb performed and the considerable injury histories of both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

But despite how well Webb performed, it seems the Giants are set on Tyrod Taylor being Daniel Jones’ sole backup. The Giants may try to re-sign Webb to their practice squad, but there could be interest in him around the NFL thanks to his impressive preseason performance.