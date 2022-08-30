Darius Slayton trade rumors: 6 potential suitors for Giants’ WR

Darius Slayton said Sunday evening that he wouldn’t be surprised if he is not with the New York Giants when they open their season Sept. 11 against the Tennessee Titans. There was a report Monday that the Giants have received interest from teams who could potentially trade for the fourth-year wide receiver.

“I don’t really stress about it too much,” Slayton said after Sunday’s preseason game. “At the end of the day if it’s meant for me to be here I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

So, what are some potential landing spots for Slayton?

The Bears have a second-year quarterback in Justin Fields whom they traded up with the Giants to acquire a year ago, using the 11th overall pick. They have tight end Cole Kmet, but Slayton would probably be the best wide receiver on the Chicago roster.

The Jags traded Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers and cut Laquon Treadwell on Monday. If they are re-making that room, might Slayton be a speedy weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

One of the annual complaints about the Ravens is that they don’t have playmaking weapons on the outside for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw to. I’m not sure Rashod Bateman and Demarcus Robinson scare anyone.

Tennessee Titans

The Giants’ Week 1 opponent is said to be in the market for wide receiver upgrades. So, they make the list.

Slayton for Denzel Mims, anybody? I don’t know if Mims is a player GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll feel would fit with the Giants, but I loved the kid coming out of Baylor. Might be worth a shot.

The Packers lost star Devante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. They signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. If they want more help, could Slayton provide it?