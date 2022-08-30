Giants news, 8/30: Cut down day has arrived in the NFL

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants began the process of trimming their roster 80 players to the regular season of 53 on Monday by waiving seven players: OL Josh Rivas, DB Yusuf Corker, K Ryan Santoso, WR Keelan Doss, WR Travis Toivonen, DB Olaijah Griffin, and OL Eric Smith.

Coach Brian Daboll foreshadowed a busy few days for the team by saying that GM Joe Schoen is “open for business” when it comes to “improving our team in any way we can.”

Austin Calitro has never stopped clinging to his New York Giants Linebacker Dream from his childhood days at Danbury (Conn.) High and then at Villanova. And even after too much heartache and heartbreak as an undrafted free agent, even now at age 28, he doggedly and desperately stalks a place to call home after four vagabond years and nine NFL homes.

And on this do-or-die Sunday when the Jets scrubs overcame the Giants scrubs 31-27, Calitro, the ultimate journeyman, made his very loudest statement, shouted his urgent plea from his MetLife Stadium field of dreams to the top of 1925 Giants Drive.

The New York Giants are receiving calls regarding a possible trade for wide receiver Darius Slayton, at least according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Slayton is one of the Giants' most experienced receivers, as well as one of their few pure outside receivers. However, the fourth-year receiver also carries a $2.5 million cap hit. That space is valuable for a team with just over $5 million in cap room as the season approaches.

BBV's Ed Valentine writes that this is one of the most difficult roster projections he has have ever done. How many and which wide receivers will make the cut? Two or three quarterbacks? Candidates to be stashed on the IR after cuts are made? And how will injuries affect the first cut down to 53?

How does Brian Daboll get the best out of his players? The Athletic’s Football Show explains how as the Bills offensive coordinator tailored his approach to Josh Allen

Amazing interview @Nate_Tice @robertmays.



I’ve known about how the Bills used “Fastball”, but the story about how Daboll TAILORED installs to Josh Allen shows how incredibly smart Daboll is. He figured out how Allen learned, and catered meetings to him. That’s COACHING! pic.twitter.com/htiJgNe9Dq — Cover 1 (@Cover1) August 27, 2022

PFF ranks had coach Brian Daboll at 6th of the nine new coach in the NFL this year as Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen don’t appear afraid to blow things up. Daboll said Sunday that wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who’s due a fully guaranteed $13 million salary this season, is competing with the rest of the wide receiver group that includes rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, David Sills and Darius Slayton for playing time after an uneven summer. Daboll recently said he expected Collin Johnson to get playing time at the position before the wideout suffered a torn Achilles that will knock him out for the entire season. Sills, a favorite practice target of quarterback Daniel Jones, also was in that conversation for playing time.

With an ADP of 24, Barkley is coming off the boards as the RB14 in PPR formats at the moment, placing him right at the end of the second round in 12-team fantasy leagues. However, given his talent and upside, you’ll see him go before this fairly often in drafts. Don’t be shocked if this rises by the time you draft.

In PFN’s 2022 fantasy football rankings, Barkley comes in a bit higher due to the hope he returns to form as the RB11 and 17th overall ranked player, moving him closer to a mid-second round pick.

Eli Manning stopped off at Penn State University and gave a walk-on the news he has always hoped for

The moment when @EliManning puts you on full scholarship >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/IHykGg94Sa — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 25, 2022

On the question of the lawsuit that Brian Flores filed against the Giants and the NFL, one agent said. “Flores makes some arguments that are very legit. A lot of (minority candidates) know or at least feel ahead of time that they’re getting an obligatory interview to satisfy that quota. … Making hires based on prior relationships … unfortunately, because of how most of the coaching world looks, they end up being white guys. …Nepotism is extremely real, and unfortunately, it’s going to continue. The NFL doesn’t give a s—, they do not care. The owners don’t care. They just want to win. … They just want us to believe that they care.”

Other Giants related items include Giants GM Joe Schoen receiving a vote as the best talent evaluator, Giants national scout Mike Derice a vote for future GM, and former Giants GM Dave Gettleman a vote for whom the agents trust the least.

This week’s opponent

For the Titans, Treylon Burks is still somewhat of a mystery. And yes, his rookie year hasn't even started yet, but his Cardinals showing was the full package: an early injury, a promising touchdown, and more questions about his availability for 2022.

Tennessee has decided to go with youth at punter, informing their longtime punter Brett Kern that they are releasing him. That means undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse has won the punting job.

The Titans are releasing veteran safety Adrian Colbert as well. He signed with Tennessee earlier this month after spending the 2021 season with the Jets and Browns.

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry lands at No. 12 on the NFL’s Top 100 players List heading into the 2022 season. The NFL Network unveiled the complete list on Sunday and Henry, unsurprisingly, is Tennessee’s highest ranking player.

“Although the sequel to King Henry’s historic 2,000-yard rushing season was plagued by injury, there’s an esteemed reputation that precedes Tennessee’s bruiser,” NFL.com summarizes. “Henry nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark despite being limited to eight games in 2021 (937 rushing yards) and still managed to find the end zone 10 times. Stopping the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is a daunting task for any opposing defense, and he’s one of the few RBs in today’s NFL who can take over the temperament of a game with his throwback rushing style.”

Around the league

NFL players casted their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 season and QB Tom Brady received the most for the fourth time since the list’s inception in 2011. Rams DL Aaron Donald was second, followed by QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Cooper Kupp, RB Jonathan Taylor, OLB T.J. Watt, WR Davante Adams, QB Patrick Mahomes, CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Travis Kelce.

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson won’t make the Ravens’ 53-man roster, moving on at safety with new arrivals in first-round rookie Kyle Hamilton and free agent Marcus Williams.

Originally an undrafted rookie with the Cardinals in 2013, Jefferson became a very solid starting safety in Arizona and then signed a lucrative free-agent contract in Baltimore in 2017. But he has barely played in recent years, appearing in just 11 games over the last three seasons.

A name associated with the Giants during the offseason, QB Jimmy Garoppolo is staying with the 49ers

The #49ers lowered Jimmy Garoppolo's base salary to $6.5M fully guaranteed while giving him a chance to make nearly $10M more in incentives if he's starting. A solid solution. https://t.co/la4T5rNpir — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have already made a decision on their starting quarterback. Whether it's Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to tell the public — yet.

"I might, but you're not going to have that today," Tomlin said when asked after Sunday's preseason finale if the Steelers have a starting quarterback. "We're not going to make knee jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We'll go through our proper, professional procedure. We'll evaluate the game. We'll meet with our front office people. We'll have discussions. We'll talk internally. We'll talk external possibilities. We'll go through our normal procedure this time of year, and we'll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you."

Wentz said on Monday that he’s feeling good and optimistic heading into Week One.

“It’s exciting,” Wentz said. “Obviously, we’ve put some good, some bad, some ugly out on tape. And it’s not been perfect. But I think I like where we’re at. I like the mindset. I like the makeup. Definitely not perfect, and we’ll be building and growing as a team every week—really, every time you step on the field. But the body of work we’ve had from OTAs, the summer, training camp, and then preseason games, I really like where we’re at and I’m optimistic.”

Ernie Zampese, offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers’ “Air Coryell” attack and for the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX title team, has died at the age of 86. Zampese also worked as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots during his 24 years in the NFL.

“We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career. Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family,” the Commanders tweeted Monday.

