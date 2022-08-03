Giants place OT Matt Gono on exempt/left squad list

he New York Giants have placed offensive tackle Matt Gono on the exempt/left squad list.

The Giants signed Gono on March 9 as a part of the effort to rebuild their offensive line. Gono originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Atlanta Falcons. He played 336 snaps in 2020, 206 of which were in pass protection and only allowed 16 pressures and one sack. Gono was penciled in as the Giants’ swing tackle.

The Falcons were obviously impressed and placed a second round tender on him after the season. Unfortunately, Gono spent the 2021 season on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury that required surgery.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan is reporting that Gono has an undisclosed physical issue and will see a doctor on Thursday. Gono did not practice on Wednesday.

The Giants had been counting on Gono to provide depth behind Evan Neal at right tackle. This could open the door for Matt Peart, as well as make Joshua Ezeudu’s versatility that much more important. This move also makes an open spot on the Giants’ 90-man roster, which could be filled by one of the veterans the Giants have hosted in recent days.