Shane Lemieux: Healthy and ready for 2022

A devastating knee injury sidelined Shane Lemieux for the 2021 season, but the third-year interior offensive lineman is attempting to earn a starting role for the New York Giants. The New York media had a chance to catch up with the former Oregon Duck.

The Giants were without center free-agent addition Jon Feliciano for two practices, which opened up snaps at center. The Giants are uncertain about the depth at center. They were trying new things, including Lemieux at center.

The first question was about his cursory experience anchoring the Giants’ line.

Lemieux said, “It’s been fun. It’s definitely a challenge. It’s something I’ve never done before. Wherever the coaches want me, I’ll go out there and do it – whether its left guard, right guard, center, tackle. Whatever’s best for the team.”

Re Lemieux playing Center, it seems his playing there this year would be a stopgap solution. He said he’d never played the position before joining the Giants and re cross-training at the position in years past he said: pic.twitter.com/KbrsizIiPp — NYGfaninCLT (@clt_ny) August 3, 2022

On OL shuffling

A beat reporter asked Lemieux about the prior regime’s propensity to use an offensive line rotation and how Brain Daboll may have a different approach.

“Doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “I mean, ‘Shane get in the game.’ I’m going to go. ‘Shane you’re not coming out.’ I’m going to listen to what the coaches say. You can’t go in with the mindset of thinking about too many things, especially on a game day like that. You’ve just got to be ready all the time.”

The beat reporter followed up with a question about offensive line continutiy, and if it’s easier to have only five guys consistently play, or eight.

“Yeah,” Lemieux said. “You know, I can’t really say whether or not it has an effect on it. My rookie year, I started the year not being a starter and I had to be ready 24/7 on the sidelines. So, I know getting into a groove and stuff, but I feel like I’m at a point now that whenever they need me to go in, I can go in.”

Daboll did add during his press conference that he wants to find the best five offensive linemen - unless it’s close. He also mentioned possibly rotating for situational purposes, emphasizing positional flexibility for the backups.

On his Injury status

A beat reporter posed a question about Lemieux’s adjustment post-injury. Lemieux discussed having a positive mindset to overcome mental barriers.

When asked how his knee was doing, Lemieux stated that he felt good and stayed on top of his rehab. He discussed the importance of routines, maintaining flexibility, and the recovery process.

“It’s good. It’s good. It’s just staying on top of my rehab, the stuff I’ve done in the off season and kind of make it right. Sticking to my routine. That was the biggest thing in this offseason was getting into a routine, making sure that my flexibility is all there, my strength is there, getting in the tubs and all of the recovery measures that I take.”

He’s also not using a brace because he “doesn’t like playing with one.” He then inferred he didn’t like how he had to wear one the last two seasons under Joe Judge.

A beat reporter pointed out the irony of Lemieux hurting his knee last year with a brace, and Lemieux laughed and responded with a “Yeah.”

On Bobby Johnson

Lemieux is on his fourth offensive line coach in three years after the chaos of the Judge era. Does (Offensive Line Coach) Bobby Johnson coach differently than his previous coaches?

Some stuff like combos, but it’s stuff that we’ve been working since OTAs. But by now, I think we have a better understanding, a better feel for everything he’s asking us to do. The sets, I guess, are a little bit flatter, more aggressive for the guards. Tackles really aren’t any different in their pass sets. But combo blocks, run blocking, footwork’s a little bit different than something I’ve been used to. But obviously, I’m enjoying it so far, and we’ve had a lot of work since OTAs.”

How does Bobby Johnson react to good days versus bad days? What’s he like with encouragement?

Lemieux said, ”I think Bobby, what I really like about him is he’s a flatline. He’s the same person every single day. You’re going to get – whether it’s a good or it’s a bad – he’s going to demand a lot out of you. I don’t think if we have a bad day, he’s extra hard on us. I think it’s the same thing, and I really respect that of him.”

On Andrew Thomas and Jon Feliciano

A question was posed to Lemieux about Andrew Thomas’ step forward from the 2020 season till last year, and the difference Jon Feliciano can make playing at center.

Lemieux replied, “Andrew, I played with him a lot in my rookie year. Last year, it was really fun seeing him take that huge step. This training camp so far, he’s been playing really well. It’s really fun getting to play against him because he’s a really smart football player. Not a lot of people talk about that a lot with Andrew. Everyone thinks he’s a super athletic, strong guy, but he’s a brainiac. He knows exactly what he’s doing, and he can pick up on blitzes. He’s always saying, ‘Hey Shane, watch this.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even see that.’ It’s really cool to see that. Jon, obviously knowing the offense, there’s just a sense of calmness with him because he knows everything that’s going on. He’s saying,’ Hey Shane. Come here. Come do this. Come a-block.” All this kind of stuff. It’s definitely a sense of calming with Jon in there, because he’s been playing so long in that system.”

A beat reporter also asked Lemieux if there was any other parts of Thomas where he’s a brainaic.

He said, “He’s [Thomas] a musician. He can play the drums. I think he can play the piano. He’s got like a whole studio in his house where he can go and do stuff.”

Lemieux added that Thomas is a good singer, but he hadn’t heard him play any musical instruments.

On Dexter Lawrence Altercation

Lawrence said on Tuesday that he didn’t start the fight between he and Lemieux, but he finished it. Lemieux was, of course, asked for a comment. However, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood.

“No, Dex is my boy,” Lemieux said. “I’ve got nothing to say. It’s training camp. There are going to be fights. I love Dex. I love (Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams) Leo. We’re boys. I’m literally right in the middle of both of them. So, I see Dex, I see Leo. I say, ‘What’s up?’ every morning. We’re teammates. I told Dex later in the day, ‘We’re going to make each other better.’ He said, ‘I know.’ I said, ‘We’ve got to keep going.’ It’s just competitive. In the trenches, we’re leaning on each other. We’re fighting each other. It’s going to happen eventually. Especially on these hot days, it’s going to happen. It’s training camp.”