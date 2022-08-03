Giants news, 8/3: Daniel Jones shines at Day 6 of training camp

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants have completed yet another training camp practice. BBV’s Ed Valentine said it was a good day — except for two picks by Adoree’ Jackson — for Daniel Jones and the offense. After practicing in full pads on Monday, the Giants took the pads off on Tuesday as they worked on third-and-long situations.

As suspected, Kadarius Toney just took a rep as a wildcat QB in individual drills. Saquon and Wan’Dale Robinson lined up alongside him in the backfield https://t.co/gTvB76WEiZ — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 2, 2022

One play that The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy highlighted from Monday’s practice had Jones in the slot and Wan’dale Robinson at quarterback before motioning both players to their regular spots. The movement had the desired effect as Jones then handed off to Saquon Barkley, who victimized a scrambling defense for a big run by hitting a B-gap hole and bouncing to the sideline.

The Giants are ranked dead last by the 33rd Team.

The Giants needed to find out about QB Daniel Jones last season, and it never happened. So, this could be his last season with them unless he makes a turnaround from his inconsistent and injury-prone history. RB Saquon Barkley’s also been struck by injury. WR Kenny Golladay struggled as a free-agent addition in 2021. Last year’s first-rounder, Kadarius Toney, did little. Fellow wideout Sterling Shepard keeps getting injured. Where the Giants might have made strides is with tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, both first-round picks.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Wan'Dale Robinson snag passes at practice: pic.twitter.com/1tCW9hUSJr — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 2, 2022

The wideout, however, believes Brian Daboll’s “very receiver-friendly” offense that’s being installed can help change the narrative.

“First off, the offense is totally different,” Golladay said. “Coach is putting people in different positions at all times, keeping the defense guessing. It just gives you a lot of freedom. You don’t have to be so cookie-cutter or do what’s on the paper. You can go out there and kind of make the route your own.”

PFN’s Mike Kaye most glaring takeaway from Monday’s Giants practice was the lack of chemistry between Jones and wideout Kenny Golladay. The pair struggled to create big plays during their first season together, and on Monday, they failed to connect on two would-be big plays as well. Golladay struggled with drops during the first week of camp, and Jones had issues connecting with his other weapons during the first fully padded practice. This isn’t just a Jones-Golladay problem, but after a year, there clearly isn’t a connection there.

We got to see #Giants 3-4 base defense for the first time today in team drills:



DE Leonard Williams

NT Dexter Lawrence

DE Jalyn Holmes

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB Jihad Ward

ILB Blake Martinez

ILB Tae Crowder

CB Adoree' Jackson

CB Aaron Robinson

S Xavier McKinney

S Julian Love — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 2, 2022

“A lot of people (are) saying I’m a leader of the group, but I don’t really see myself as a leader,” said Ward, who played under Giants defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens for part of the 2019 season and in 2020. “I see it as we’re all leaders. I’m not saying I’m going to be down, but there’s going to be times where I need them to lift me up as well.”

Leonard Williams has been the defensive player in camp, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “(Williams) beat guards Mark Glowinski and Shane Lemieux during his reps. Fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also has had a strong camp and dominated center Jamil Douglas with a bull rush. The interior offensive line has been a concern early in camp, especially with Feliciano out,” wrote Duggan.

For the Giants, it was the signing of CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in 2014 to a five-year, $35 million contract. He generated 1.44 wins above replacement over four seasons, which carried a value of $42,253,780. Rodgers-Cromartie’s best PFF grade during the stint was 90.2 in 2016.

Around the league

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, while team owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17, following an investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game. The investigation, led by former U.S Attorney and S.E.C. chairperson Mary Jo White, lasted six months and focused on two areas, according to the NFL. The first centered on if the Dolphins violated league tampering rules with quarterback Tom Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton while they were under contract with other clubs; the second on if the franchise intentionally lost games during the 2019 season to improve its draft position.

“I am thankful that the NFL’s investigator found my factual allegations against Stephen Ross are true,” Flores said in a statement today. “At the same time, I am disappointed to learn that the investigator minimized Mr. Ross’s offers and pressure to tank games, especially when I wrote and submitted a letter at the time to Dolphins executives documenting my serious concerns regarding this subject at the time, which the investigator has in her possession. While the investigator found that the Dolphins had engaged in impermissible tampering of ‘unprecedented scope and severity,’ Mr. Ross will avoid any meaningful consequence. There is nothing more important when it comes to the game of football itself than the integrity of the game. When the integrity of the game is called into question, fans suffer, and football suffers.”

Additional tests on James Washington‘s injured right foot confirmed that the Cowboys receiver fractured the fifth metatarsal. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones corroborated the diagnosis. Washington will undergo surgery on the Jones fracture on Tuesday in Dallas, and the Cowboys are bracing for him to miss 10 weeks. That would put his return somewhere around Week 6.

A.J. Brown was one of the receivers who got a visit from the Brink's truck this summer, as he inked a four-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he was unable to strike a deal with the team that drafted him in the Tennessee Titans, and was traded on opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft before he could receive the money he wanted. Brown tweeted "Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I'm the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds #CarryOn."

The 2022 NFL preseason is here and fans have many streaming options to choose from this year. The games will be broadcast on networks like NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime and the NFL’s newest streaming service, NFL+. Streaming outlets like DirecTV Stream and fuboTV carry these networks, allowing cord-cutting NFL fans to watch their favorite team without needing cable.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube