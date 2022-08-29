‘Joe’s open for business’: Giants begin cutting roster, and looking for upgrades

The New York Giants began the process of trimming their roster 80 players to the regular season of 53 on Monday by waiving seven players. Coach Brian Daboll foreshadowed a busy few days for the by saying that GM Joe Schoen is “open for business” when it comes to “improving our team in any way we can.”

The first seven players the Giants cut are as follows:

OL Josh Rivas

DB Yusuf Corker

K Ryan Santoso

WR Keelan Doss

WR Travis Toivonen

DB Olaijah Griffin

OL Eric Smith

“I think that’ll be it for today,” Daboll said of the roster cuts.

The deadline for setting the initial 53-man roster is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Giants are scheduled to practice at 1 p.m. and Daboll said the team would “probably” make their final wave of cuts before practice.

There has already been a report from Adam Schefter that the Giants are receiving trade inquiries about wide receiver Darius Slayton. Whether it is the trade market, the waiver wire or free agent signings, expect the Giants to be busy looking for upgrades to the roster once they set the initial 53.

“I think that we’re open to really improving our team any way we can,” Daboll said. “Joe’s open for business.”

Injuries obviously complicate the Giants’ decisions, but Daboll said that is not an unusual NFL circumstance.

“Any time the players went out there we’ve evaluated them. Certainly you’d like them to be out there every practice and have all your guys available,” Daboll said. “There hasn’t been a training camp in the 20 plus years I’ve been in the league where that’s the case.”

Daboll said the Giants won’t worry about assimilating an influx of players into their system as they prepare to open the regular season in less than two weeks.

“I think when you bring these guys in, the sooner they’re in the better,” Daboll said. “But throughout my years of coaching, there’s been times where I’ve gotten players as a position coach on a Wednesday and had to get them ready to play on a Sunday. I think our coaches are well-versed in that.

“I think the biggest thing is to try to improve and upgrade as many spots as you can. Whether that’s one guy, five guys, however many that is it certainly puts a lot on a position coach and the coordinator, but that’s our job.”