Darius Slayton trade rumors: Giants reportedly receiving interest in WR

The New York Giants are receiving calls regarding a possible trade for wide receiver Darius Slayton, at least according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Slayton is one of the Giants' most experienced receivers, as well as one of their few pure outside receivers. However, the fourth-year receiver also carries a $2.5 million cap hit. That space is valuable for a team with just over $5 million in cap room as the season approaches.

Slayton burst onto the scene as a sixth-round pick in 2019, catching 48 passes (84 targets) for 740 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts). Unfortunately, Slayton hasn't been able to build on that performance. He had similar catches and yards in 2020, but only caught three touchdowns and produced just 339 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021.

Slayton has good size and length to go with explosive athleticism. That said, he still struggles with generating separation with his route running as well as drops. There has been speculation that the cap room saved from moving on from Slayton could be more useful than the player himself.

“I think that we’re open to really improving our team any way we can,” coach Brian Daboll said on Monday. “Joe’s [GM Joe Schoen] open for business.”

The Giants would obviously rather trade Slayton that release him for no compensation.

