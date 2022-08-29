Giants-Jets ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Davis Webb, Austin Calitro make big final statements

It’s time for our final preseason ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’. So, let’s get to our unique review of the New York Giants’ 31-27 loss on Sunday to the New York Jets.

Kudos to ...

Austin Calitro — The veteran linebacker, bidding for a spot on the 53-man roster, had a first-quarter fumble recovery and a second-quarter Pick 6, returning a Joe Flacco pass 35 yards for a score. Calitro also had an interception Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Davis Webb — If the Giants cut Webb and try to get him to the practice squad, I don’t think he’s going to get there. Webb completed an excellent preseason with an outstanding effort on Sunday. Webb completed 30 of 38 passes for 202 yards and would have been a hero for the Giants if the secondary had held up over the final two minutes.

Jashaun Corbin — The undrafted free agent rookie had to wait until the second half for his opportunity on Sunday, but he made the most of it. Corbin had 43 yards on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, 18 rushing on four carries and 25 receiving on two catches. He also scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run. Corbin ended up with six carries for 23 yards and five receptions for 33 more.

If the Giants cut Corbin and try to sneak him through to the practice squad, I think that is a gamble they will lose.

Nate Meadors — Could Meadors, a 25-year-old who played in three games with the Minnesota Vikings over the past two seasons, sneak in and steal a roster spot? His excellent performance on Sunday (12 tackles, 8 of them solo) and a rangy interception from single high safety that was negated by a pass interference penalty says maybe.

Bob Glauber — The Newsday columnist is calling it a career after 45 years in the business, 37 of those covering the NFL and 30 as Newsday’s national NFL columnist. Great sportswriter, and great friend to everyone who dealt with him.

45 years covering sports.

37 years covering the @NFL.

30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist.

Thank you for following along. It was truly an honor.



⁃ 30 -https://t.co/JK91la2vNl — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) August 28, 2022

Wet Willies to ...

Preseason injuries — The Giants saw Tyrod Taylor suffer a back injury, and Daniel Bellinger and Jalyn Holmes possibly suffer concussions on Sunday. Preseason is necessary, in my view, but preseason injuries are the worst.

Punt coverage — The Giants struggled in this phase of special teams for the third straight game on Sunday. They allowed returns of 19 and 15 yards. That has to get better.

Kenny Golladay — Golladay played roughly the first quarter. He was targeted once, and the ball was intercepted. He finished the preseason with one reception for 6 yards. Let’s hope he is better than that during the regular season.

Reserve cornerbacks — Harrison Hand gave up a 29-yard touchdown to Denzel Mims he knew might wreck his chance of making the roster. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott missed at least two tackles in space. Khalil Dorsey had a 26-yard pass interference penalty that put the Jets at the Giants’ 10-yard line with :45 to play. Then, Dorsey got torched by Calvin Jackson on the game-winning 5-yard scoring pass. Zyon Gilbert got run over by Jets wide receiver Irwin Charles for a 13-yard catch-and-run on the final drive. Olaijah Griffin had a pass interference penalty that negated a Nate Meadors’ interception.

So, umm, yeah, GM Joe Schoen needs to be in the market for cornerback help. The Giants need it.